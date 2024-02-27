Advertisement
AD

Enormous 1.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Up?

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Large quantities of Shiba Inu are being transacted actively
Tue, 27/02/2024 - 13:27
Enormous 1.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu has seen an enormous aggregate of 1.7 trillion tokens transferred within a 24-hour period. These transactions have been spread across various platforms and entities, igniting a flurry of speculation and interest within the crypto community.

Advertisement

The transaction snapshot indicates several large transfers to and from different entities, including exchanges like Coinbase and Binance. The timing of these transfers, some occurring within minutes of each other, suggests a coordinated effort or possibly a series of strategic moves by a single entity or aligned group. The significant amounts sent, notably in the hundreds of billions of SHIB tokens, point to a high-stakes play on the market.

SHIBUSDT
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

Following these transactions, the price of SHIB has responded with increased volatility. Currently, SHIB is trading at a crucial juncture, hovering around the $0.00001045 mark. This level serves as a pivotal resistance point, with the potential for a breakthrough signaling bullish momentum. Support levels are identified at $0.00000934 and $0.00000971, where buying interest has previously emerged.

Related
Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead

The current trend for SHIB is cautiously optimistic. If the token can sustain its position above the moving averages and push past the immediate resistance, we could see SHIB enter a more definitive uptrend. This would be characterized by increased buying pressure and a potential test of the $0.00001100 resistance level.

In the best case scenario, the recent transaction activity could be indicative of accumulation by major players, setting the stage for a significant price rally. A break above the $0.00001045 resistance level could validate this sentiment, potentially ushering in a new wave of investment into SHIB.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ethereum Layer-2 Adoption Surge Pushes TVL Close to $30 Billion: Details
2024/02/27 13:23
Ethereum Layer-2 Adoption Surge Pushes TVL Close to $30 Billion: Details
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Bitcoin ETFs Witness Explosive $520 Million Inflows, While BlackRock Breaks Records
2024/02/27 13:23
Bitcoin ETFs Witness Explosive $520 Million Inflows, While BlackRock Breaks Records
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Scores New Listing on Major Japanese Crypto Exchange
2024/02/27 13:23
Dogecoin (DOGE) Scores New Listing on Major Japanese Crypto Exchange
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Ultimate Crypto Trading Software: Zent Launches Innovative Platform For All Institutional Needs
Reflecting on Success: CFO StraTech KSA 2024 Recap
Sui Recognized as 2024 Blockchain Solution of the Year at AIBC Eurasia Awards
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Enormous 1.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
Ethereum Layer-2 Adoption Surge Pushes TVL Close to $30 Billion: Details
Bitcoin ETFs Witness Explosive $520 Million Inflows, While BlackRock Breaks Records
Show all