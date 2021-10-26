Enjoy U.Today News and Articles on Coinim

Tue, 10/26/2021 - 14:29
Arman Shirinyan
U.Today articles are now available on Coinim mobile app and website
Enjoy U.Today News and Articles on Coinim
U.Today news articles are now available on the Coinim mobile app and website. The Coinim mobile application includes exchange rate tracking, alerts, signals and a cryptocurrency news feed.

Coinim mobile app is a free, lightweight application that you can easily install on your phone to track the most recent events and news from the digital assets industry, provided by U.Today. In addition to news, you will be able to track useful information about the market, including price monitoring and market-related articles.

Coinim Pic
Source: Coinim

The cryptocurrency tracker covers coins from various crypto exchanges, including Coinbase, Binance, Kraken and others. With the use of various exchanges, you will be able to replicate your portfolio inside the app and track it accordingly, in addition to enjoying news articles.

Your perwonalized list will be available right inside the app. You will be able to receive details about cryptocurrencies that you are currently tracking, which include the maximum and minimum exchange rates, daily change and more.

Coinim App
Source: Coinim

If you do not want to miss important details and updates, make sure to set built-in alarms for a set price or maximum or minimum alarm rates. You will also be able to track your investment in numerous fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP and JPY.

Coinim only includes popular and trustworthy news sources like U.Today; for this reason, you do not need to worry about the quality of the information you are receiving. The application is getting constantly updated, including the most recent features: buy signal notifications and UX/UI improvements.
 

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

