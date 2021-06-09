Enjin to Launch NFT-Powered Health App

News
Wed, 06/09/2021 - 16:03
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Enjin will introduce an app that rewards health with NFTs
Enjin to Launch NFT-Powered Health App
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Blockchain platform Enjin is set to release a wellness app called Go! after collaborating with San Francisco-based telehealth company HealthHero.

Enjin is not starting from scratch: it will build on a pilot app that has already been developed by its partner.

Go! will allow users to create their well-being non-fungible tokens (W-NFTs) to suit their personal health needs based on various pieces of data that the app obtains. This is a novel concept introduced by HealthHero.

The app will be powered by Enjin's JumpGo blockchain, which was first introduced in early March. Ethereum, the leader in the NFT space, faces criticism because of high gas fees and CO2 emissions, but the new scaling solution brings scalability and interoperability to the table.

Go! will work together with popular health informatics platforms of the likes of Google Fit and Apple Health.

W-NFTs could be tradeable on the Enjin Marketplace, but details are scant so far.

Related
Original Doge Meme to Be Auctioned as NFT

Beyond art and sports

While blockchain has found many uses in the healthcare sphere, the potential of NFTs remains untapped within the industry.

It remains to be seen whether Go! will end up being the killer app. CEO Maxim Blagov says it highlights how NFTs can be adopted in "innovative ways":

Bitball Bitball

Health Hero's app highlights how NFTs can be adopted in entirely new and innovative ways by businesses across industries.

Despite their soaring popularity fueled by record art sales and sports deals, only 20 percent of Americans are familiar with NFTs, according to a recent survey.

#Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin May Actually Be Mined with Volcano Energy in El Salvador
06/09/2021 - 18:05

Bitcoin May Actually Be Mined with Volcano Energy in El Salvador
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image SEC Chair Gary Gensler Says There Should Be Federal Regulatory Regime Around Crypto Exchanges
06/09/2021 - 17:42

SEC Chair Gary Gensler Says There Should Be Federal Regulatory Regime Around Crypto Exchanges

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Kraken Will No Longer Offer Margin Trading to Certain U.S. Clients
06/09/2021 - 17:05

Kraken Will No Longer Offer Margin Trading to Certain U.S. Clients

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya