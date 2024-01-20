Elon Musk's X Post Triggers Crypto Community's Enthusiastic Response

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter/X to introduce a new feature that is available to Premium+ users, encouraging users to begin utilizing it. The new feature is the ability to add posts to the highlights section of a user account. The cryptocurrency community was quick to respond.

Here’s what you can now do on X

He tweeted: “If you post interesting art, either written or visual, add it to the highlights section of your profile.”

In another X post published today, Musk invited the community to post music videos on the X app. Both posts triggered a positive reaction from the cryptocurrency and regular communities of users on the social media platform.

In particular, several XRP and Dogecoin-themed accounts responded enthusiastically to his posts.

I made Interesting art pic.twitter.com/8WMJ3lgMHU — Doge Whisperer 🐕 (@TDogewhisperer) January 20, 2024

Elon Musk frequently triggers waves of comments with his tweets, in which both enthusiastic and negative ones can be spotted. At the moment, the Tesla chief executive and owner of X and several other innovative tech companies, Musk, has the biggest amount of followers on the X platform — 169,500,000.

Musk does not only share news about new X updates and post news related to Tesla e-cars and SpaceX, he also publishes memes frequently, thus attracting meme lovers and, in particular, the co-founder of Dogecoin Billy Markus. The latter is known on X as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” and Musk considers him a pen friend, according to one of Musk’s earlier responses on X.

Musk continues to hold Dogecoin

In a recently published podcast, Elon Musk confessed that he continues to hold his Dogecoin stash and has not sold any part of it. Per his statement, SpaceX also continues to hold a portion of Bitcoin; he did not specify the size of it, though.

DOGE first attracted Musk’s attention approximately in 2019, when the tech magnate began publishing memes, often featuring either DOGE or the Shiba Inu dog Kabosu, which inspired the creators of Dogecoin and was taken by them as mascot.

Back then, Musk’s tweets helped Dogecoin print massive price surges.

In 2021, Tesla bought Bitcoin and began accepting BTC as payment for its cars. But that did not last long as Musk shut Bitcoin payments down over controversial environmental concerns related to Bitcoin’s proof-of-work mining algorithm.