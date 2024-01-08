Advertisement
Elon Musk Intrigues XRP Army With Cryptic Tweet: Details

Yuri Molchan
Tech magnate and X boss Elon Musk again managed to attract XRP army's attention without intending to, here's what happened
Mon, 8/01/2024 - 14:35
From time to time, eccentric tech tycoon Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of X, SpaceX and several other innovative companies, issues tweets that provoke an eager response from the cryptocurrency community on X (formerly Twitter), and that of the XRP army in particular.

Now, it has happened again, as several large XRP-themed and Dogecoin-themed accounts replied to Musk’s freshly posted cryptic tweet.

XRP and DOGE armies intrigued by Elon Musk’s message

The cryptic tweet published by Elon Musk this time consisted of just one phrase – “lol.” Twitter user “XRP Whale” with more than 122,000 followers responded to Musk: “My reaction to $XRP current price as people sell before blastoff.”

A few other XRP-themed accounts also responded to that meaningful tweet, as well as several Dogecoin-themed accounts. One commentator noticed that Musk has a great social media presence since his “lol” tweet is getting so much engagement. Another Twitter user even tagged the Community Notes to “check” whether Musk's tweet has any factual errors in it.

Musk often enjoys high engagement from the cryptocurrency community, as well as from regular followers on Twitter. XRP fans like to respond to his tweets often – in an attempt to attract his attention to the Ripple-affiliated digital currency. However, the centibillionaire remains loyal only to Dogecoin; he believes it to be not only fun and a basis for the memes that he loves so much but, according to the tweets he posted over the past few years, Musk believes Dogecoin to be better suited for payments than the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Issues AI Tweet as He Explains How He Earned His Wealth

Dogecoin creator dreams about X-based metaverse

On Saturday, one of the two Dogecoin founders, Billy Markus, tweeted that the X platform should create a metaverse so that “we can virtually go to war with Meta’s metaverse.”

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have a bone to pick with each other since, last year, the latter launched a new app called Threads, which looks like an exact copy of Twitter. Musk offered to “cage fight” Zuckerberg, and both had a few training sessions with martial arts experts and even chose a location.

The cage fight was planned to be broadcast live on both X and Facebook, but eventually the Meta boss backtracked from Musk’s initiative.

About the author
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
