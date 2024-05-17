Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk's Key Reality Statement Argued by John Lennon's Son, Here’s What’s Important

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Sean Lennon issued tweet that opposes major statement about nature of reality made by Elon Musk
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 11:30
    Elon Musk's Key Reality Statement Argued by John Lennon's Son, Here’s What’s Important
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The junior son of legendary Beatles cofounder John Lennon, musician Sean Ono Lennon, has taken to the X platform to share his view on the nature of consciousness and reality overall with his army of followers.

    Advertisement

    His take on these fundamental issues does not quite coincide with the popular statement by Elon Musk about reality being a computer simulation.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Offers "Mars Colonization Movie Script" to Elon Musk

    Defining consciousness using modern tech

    Lennon stated that humanity has always defined consciousness based on the level of its technological development. The metaphors for consciousness he mentioned were "stream of thought" and "train of thought." Then followed joking descriptions, such as "I'm crashing" and "I don't have any bandwidth right now."

    In conclusion, Lennon cited the popular belief that is frequently discussed by influential tech entrepreneur Elon Musk about reality being a computer simulation.

    Lennon did not mention Elon Musk, however; he questioned this metaphorical definition of reality, emphasizing that it sounds more like “describing the ultimate mystery with modern tech like we have been doing for centuries.”

    The musician concluded his tweet by saying that whoever claims that humanity lives in a computer simulation is likely just using “flashy modern words” and has no clue what they are talking about.

    #Elon Musk #Sean Ono Lennon
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Shiba Inu Skyrockets 1,590% in Key Metric as Whales Dive in to Save SHIB Price
    2024/05/17 13:15
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 1,590% in Key Metric as Whales Dive in to Save SHIB Price
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Failed
    2024/05/17 13:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Failed
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Elon Musk's Crucial X Announcement Excites DOGE and XRP Communities
    2024/05/17 12:11
    Elon Musk's Crucial X Announcement Excites DOGE and XRP Communities
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    COMEX 2024 Features 24 Elements
    Mining Now Launches Real-Time Mining Insights & Profit Analysis Platform
    LBank Labs and IR4Lab Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel Saudi Arabia's Tech Ecosystem at LEAP 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 1,590% in Key Metric as Whales Dive in to Save SHIB Price
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Failed
    Elon Musk's Crucial X Announcement Excites DOGE and XRP Communities
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD