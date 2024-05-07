Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk Makes Stunning AI Prediction: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tech entrepreneur Musk has revealed what sort of future AI is likely to bring to humanity
    Tue, 7/05/2024 - 7:32
    Elon Musk Makes Stunning AI Prediction: Details
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    During a recent public talk, SpaceX boss Elon Musk answered many questions on various topics. Among these topics was artificial intelligence and Musk's vision for the impact it will have on humanity in the future.

    Elon Musk’s crucial statement on future AI effect

    The tech magnate stated that the percentage of biological intelligence “grows smaller with each passing month,” and “eventually the percentage of intelligence that is biological will be less than one percent.”

    In the future, Musk believes, biological intelligence is likely to serve as a “backstop or buffer of intelligence,” and he expects that the majority of intelligence that will dominate the earth will be of a digital nature. Musk does not know exactly what people will be left to do when that happens. He is, obviously, certain that we need AI that will be beneficial to humanity. He also shared that he has thought about AI safety for a long time.

    Related
    Elon Musk Issues Crucial AI Warning: Details

    What needs to be done to make AI foster humanity, per Musk

    Humanity does not want AI that is “brutal,” Musk said, and therefore it is also very important, he emphasized, that AI be taught to be maximally truth-seeking and curious. To be truth-seeking, it must be trained to tell the truth, the entrepreneur pointed out, even if the truth is not politically correct. Only in that case, Musk believes, AI will be able to foster human civilization in the future.

    Musk referred to the film “2001: A Space Odyssey” based on a script written by renowned sci-fi writer Arthur C. Clarke. In that movie, the AI on the spaceship called Hal killed the entire crew of astronauts; it happened because Hal was forced to lie, Elon Musk believes.

    “That’s what Arthur C. Clarke was trying to say,” the SpaceX boss said, “Don’t make the AI lie.”

    This was not the first statement made by Musk over the last two years about the necessity of making a truthful AI, not a “woke” one; he believes the current trend in AI creation (OpenAI’s ChatGPT, etc.) to be the latter.

    To oppose that trend, Musk has created his own AI start-up, xAI, and an AI chatbot called Grok, which is already integrated on X.

    #Elon Musk #Grok #OpenAI
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Another Ethereum ETF Decision Delayed by SEC
    2024/05/07 07:27
    Another Ethereum ETF Decision Delayed by SEC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Solana's (SOL) Most Important Breakthrough in 2024, Ethereum (ETH) Struggling, XRP Forms Important Pattern
    2024/05/07 07:27
    Solana's (SOL) Most Important Breakthrough in 2024, Ethereum (ETH) Struggling, XRP Forms Important Pattern
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Tom Lee Doubles Down on $150,000 Bitcoin Price Call
    2024/05/07 07:27
    Tom Lee Doubles Down on $150,000 Bitcoin Price Call
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SuperAI Set To Be Asia’s Premier Artificial Intelligence Conference, Attracts Global AI Industry Leaders To Drive Singapore’s Status As Leading AI Hub
    SuperAI, Asia’s Premier Artificial Intelligence Conference, Debuts in Singapore
    SenseChain: Sense Contracts, Sense Currency
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk Makes Stunning AI Prediction: Details
    Another Ethereum ETF Decision Delayed by SEC
    Solana's (SOL) Most Important Breakthrough in 2024, Ethereum (ETH) Struggling, XRP Forms Important Pattern
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD