Dogecoin Founder Offers "Mars Colonization Movie Script" to Elon Musk

Billy Markus (known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on X), who co-created the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in 2013, has responded to a recent tweet made by Elon Musk about one of his major companies – SpaceX.

Other members of the crypto community on X also posted enthusiastic responses, including Jon Lennon’s son Sean Ono.

Here’s what Markus tweeted to Musk about SpaceX.

"Mars colonization movie script"

Elon Musk reminded the X community why he has been building SpaceX for more than two decades. The company’s mission, its CEO tweeted, is to “extend consciousness to Mars and then the stars.”

Sean Ono Lennon tweeted to ask if that all is going to be done through colonizing the moon first. Many crypto accounts, including XRP and Bitcoin fans, also joined the discussion, leaving encouraging comments.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto suggested a scenario of the consequences of colonizing Mars, jestingly comparing this future scenario to how the same process developed between the British Empire and one of its promising colonies – America. He also suggested that Mars colonists may arrange an analogue to the Boston Tea Party that took place in December 1773. Finally, Markus concluded, “the Mars army will win their independence.” If nothing else, he wrote, “that would make an interesting movie anyway.”

i wonder if we gonna colonize mars and then tax them and then they’ll dump tea into the sky and then we’ll send over an army but the mars army will win their independence



that would make an interesting movie anyway — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 13, 2024

Elon Musk's surprised at unexpected OpenAI development

On Monday, SpaceX and xAI boss Musk posted a reaction to the recent unfortunate news about xAI’s rival OpenAI. Following the recent deal between Sam Altman’s company and the Stack Overflow platform for developers.

The two companies announced an API partnership so that posts on Stack Overflow can be used for training ChatGPT AI chatbot. Developers on Stack Overflow have begun to sabotage this idea of letting ChatGPT be trained on their material and began expressing anger about this turn of events.

Some of them started to remove their posts. The management team of Stack Overflow began to ban those users who are deleting their content.

When Musk saw this post on X, he commented: “Wow.” The tech magnate has been pouring criticism on OpenAI over the past couple of years. Musk has been accusing OpenAI and their ChatGPT chatbot of being “woke” – avoiding the discussion of acute social issues, such as sex, religion, politics, etc. Musk founded xAI as a response to OpenAI’s expansion.