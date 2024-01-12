Advertisement
AD

John Lennon's Son Issues Victorious Bitcoin ETF Tweet

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Sean Lennon has published tweet about Bitcoin ETF, Twitter's Community Notes and anti-crypto US Senator Warren
Fri, 12/01/2024 - 14:12
John Lennon's Son Issues Victorious Bitcoin ETF Tweet
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The younger son of the legendary John Lennon, Sean Ono Lennon, known for his support for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, has published a tweet, in which he talks about the recent approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, raises the Twitter-based Community Notes service and takes a jab at vocal crypto opponent Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Advertisement

The politician criticized the recent decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission of the U.S. and its chairman Gary Gensler to give the green light to 11 spot-based Bitcoin ETF filings. However, Community Notes corrected her tweet, offering arguments backed by mainstream media.

Pro-crypto Sean Lennon praises Community Notes

Earlier today, Senator Warren tweeted that she believes the positive decision on spot Bitcoin ETFs made by the SEC to be “wrong on the law and wrong on the policy.” She stated that should the SEC want cryptocurrencies to go deeper into the current financial system than it is already, then, she believes, it is even more urgent that crypto companies and users start following basic rules for anti-money laundering.

Community Notes commented, stating that strong laws that help to prevent money laundering exist already. It mentioned U.S.-based financial agencies, such as FinCEN, CFTC, SEC and their enforcement of various AML measures “compliance, sanctions adherence, and the txn monitoring.” Community Notes also published a link to an article published by Reuters to support its counterarguments.

Sean Ono Lennon retweeted that, adding “Community Notes for the win!”

Related
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Call Issued to Community by Michael Saylor

Bitcoin remains down despite ETF approval

Despite the spot-based Bitcoin exchange-traded funds applications’ approval earlier this week, the price of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency remains in the red. After a nearly 7% surge on Thursday, when Bitcoin managed to break above the $49,000 level briefly, a correction followed, taking BTC 6.49% down to hit a low. At the time of this writing, the digital gold is exchanging hands at $45,855.

Many traders have started selling their BTC after it reached a local peak to lock in their profits, while some are also exchanging Bitcoin for fiat to enter the newly launched spot Bitcoin ETFs.

However, during the first day, all the multiple Bitcoin ETFs saw only a $400 million inflow, while the issuers expected much bigger numbers.

#Sean Ono Lennon #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Solana (SOL) Starts 2024 on Fire, Records Whopping 40 Million Daily Transactions
2024/01/12 14:10
Solana (SOL) Starts 2024 on Fire, Records Whopping 40 Million Daily Transactions
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Could Double If It Breaks This Barrier
2024/01/12 14:10
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Could Double If It Breaks This Barrier
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin: Hundreds of Millions of DOGE Moved From Robinhood as Price Drops
2024/01/12 14:10
Dogecoin: Hundreds of Millions of DOGE Moved From Robinhood as Price Drops
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Socrates Leads Debate2Earn Revolution with New Pioneer Pen
DePIN and DeWi Come to Sui in Groundbreaking Karrier One Partnership, Upcoming Token Launch
Codego Group Launches CodegoPay - An All-In-One Payment App with IBANs, Cards, and Crypto-EURO Conversions
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

John Lennon's Son Issues Victorious Bitcoin ETF Tweet
Solana (SOL) Starts 2024 on Fire, Records Whopping 40 Million Daily Transactions
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Could Double If It Breaks This Barrier
Show all