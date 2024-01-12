John Lennon's Son Issues Victorious Bitcoin ETF Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The younger son of the legendary John Lennon, Sean Ono Lennon, known for his support for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, has published a tweet, in which he talks about the recent approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, raises the Twitter-based Community Notes service and takes a jab at vocal crypto opponent Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Advertisement

The politician criticized the recent decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission of the U.S. and its chairman Gary Gensler to give the green light to 11 spot-based Bitcoin ETF filings. However, Community Notes corrected her tweet, offering arguments backed by mainstream media.

Pro-crypto Sean Lennon praises Community Notes

Earlier today, Senator Warren tweeted that she believes the positive decision on spot Bitcoin ETFs made by the SEC to be “wrong on the law and wrong on the policy.” She stated that should the SEC want cryptocurrencies to go deeper into the current financial system than it is already, then, she believes, it is even more urgent that crypto companies and users start following basic rules for anti-money laundering.

Community Notes for the win! 😂 https://t.co/zmkFCq42Ll — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) January 12, 2024

Community Notes commented, stating that strong laws that help to prevent money laundering exist already. It mentioned U.S.-based financial agencies, such as FinCEN, CFTC, SEC and their enforcement of various AML measures “compliance, sanctions adherence, and the txn monitoring.” Community Notes also published a link to an article published by Reuters to support its counterarguments.

Sean Ono Lennon retweeted that, adding “Community Notes for the win!”

Bitcoin remains down despite ETF approval

Despite the spot-based Bitcoin exchange-traded funds applications’ approval earlier this week, the price of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency remains in the red. After a nearly 7% surge on Thursday, when Bitcoin managed to break above the $49,000 level briefly, a correction followed, taking BTC 6.49% down to hit a low. At the time of this writing, the digital gold is exchanging hands at $45,855.

Many traders have started selling their BTC after it reached a local peak to lock in their profits, while some are also exchanging Bitcoin for fiat to enter the newly launched spot Bitcoin ETFs.

However, during the first day, all the multiple Bitcoin ETFs saw only a $400 million inflow, while the issuers expected much bigger numbers.