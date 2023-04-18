Elon Musk's Intriguing Tweet Draws Attention of Dogecoin Army: Details

Twitter boss has posted tweet that intrigued part of DOGE community, fueling their hopes for DOGE adoption on platform

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, owner of Twitter and techno billionaire, who loves to tweet memes and entertain his 135.5 million followers with other sorts of tweets, has posted something that caught the attention of his followers, especially those who love Dogecoin.

Intriguing tweet from Elon Musk

Musk tweeted "Fun times," accompanying the tweet with a "star-struck" emoji. The tweet has already received 16.6 million views, almost 120,000 likes, 10,400 comments and nearly the same amount of shares.

Among those who responded to this "message" by the innovative tech entrepreneur were several DOGE fans. They either asked if that was a hint about Dogecoin payments adoption being integrated on Twitter or simply posting GIFs and pictures of DOGE, basically meaning the same thing.

Twitter Doge Adoption? — Rev. Dr. Doge Christopher Benek  (@benekcj) April 18, 2023

Some also asked Musk about the upcoming Starship launch.

Musk talking about DOGE payments on Twitter

Elon Musk has been an advocate of Dogecoin for several years now. He began suggesting that Twitter implement micropayments in DOGE to reward content creators well before he bought Twitter in October last year for $44 billion.

When he bought 9.2% of Twitter shares last summer and became the largest single shareholder of the company, he was invited to join the board, where he suggested that Twitter begin to accept DOGE for a Twitter Blue VIP subscription.

Recently, he changed the logo of Twitter from the famous blue bird to DOGE for a few days. This pushed the Dogecoin price up by roughly 33% and gave the Dogecoin community hope.

However, in less than a week, Musk replaced the Doge logo with the blue bird.

As of this writing, DOGE is changing hands at $0.09332, after a tiny rise of 0.38% over the past hour and slightly more than 9% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap.