Advertisement
AD

Elon Musk's Grok AI Good for Crypto Research? DeFi Analyst Makes Things Clear

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Seasoned DeFi researcher indicated opportunities and challenges associated with Grok AI usage in studying crypto tokens
Sat, 12/09/2023 - 14:12
Elon Musk's Grok AI Good for Crypto Research? DeFi Analyst Makes Things Clear
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

While it might be ridiculously good at "roasting" cryptocurrency influencers, Grok still lacks the skill to identify trending tokens on X, the researcher says.

Advertisement

"Not perfect yet": DeFi researcher on Elon Musk's Grok AI bot

The recently launched AI bot Grok integrated into X (formerly Twitter) might be a helpful tool for crypto research, but it is not perfect yet. This statement was made by a pseudonymous DeFi analyst who goes by @DefiIgnas on X.

He attached some results of experiments with Grok-powered crypto research. The bot managed to indicate the core milestones of the Frax (FRAX) stablecoin road map in a detailed list. Also, it produced a sort of stand-up script "roasting" social media content by @DefiIgnas.

However, when asked about potential crypto airdrops, Grok made some mistakes. It correctly indicated Starknet (STRK) and LayerZero (ZRO) campaigns among the most anticipated ones, but also included some promo campaigns by centralized exchanges that cannot be compared to retroactive airdrops.

Also, Grok listed Arbitrum (ARB) and Optimism (OP) airdrops amid "potential" distributions; both have already been concluded, in fact.

Finding trending tokens is yet another "weak spot" for Grok: The analyst was not happy with the results of the search:

I have issues finding trending tokens, and it often includes irrelevant info (...) It did mention weird tokens as trending that I never heard of

Prior to Grok's release, @DeFiIgnas already warned his followers about it potentially contributing to creating and strengthening echo bubbles for X users.

AI chatbots for crypto newbies: Use it responsibly

Grok is available for premium X users located in the United States. It has already catalyzed a new phase of AI crypto mania, as U.Today reported.

Related
Musk's AI Bot Grok Sparks Crypto Token Craze
 

AI-powered chatbots unlock enormous opportunities when it comes to crypto research, but they still should not be used as the only basis for trading, investing and tech development strategies.

As U.Today demonstrated in its guide to ChatGPT, the core Grok rival, AI bots perfectly create simple smart contracts and can explain basic tech concepts in plain English.

Related
What is ChatGPT and How Does It Change Crypto: Guide

At the same time, when asked about developing processes, they might provide inaccurate, vague, confusing or misleading answers.

#AI #Elon Musk #Twitter
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom
2023/12/09 14:11
Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana (SOL) Price to Go Higher: Analyst Reveals One Simple Reason
2023/12/09 14:11
Solana (SOL) Price to Go Higher: Analyst Reveals One Simple Reason
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Game-Changing Announcement
2023/12/09 14:11
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Game-Changing Announcement
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Elon Musk's Grok AI Good for Crypto Research? DeFi Analyst Makes Things Clear
Elon Musk's Grok AI Good for Crypto Research? DeFi Analyst Makes Things Clear
Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom
Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom
Solana (SOL) Price to Go Higher: Analyst Reveals One Simple Reason
Solana (SOL) Price to Go Higher: Analyst Reveals One Simple Reason
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Game-Changing Announcement
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Game-Changing Announcement
Polkadot (DOT) Jumps 20% as It Eyes Major Milestone
Polkadot (DOT) Jumps 20% as It Eyes Major Milestone
Shibarium Hits Major Milestone as Total Transactions Cross 66 Million
Shibarium Hits Major Milestone as Total Transactions Cross 66 Million
'I Don't Mind Bitcoin Pullback Now' Samson Mow Says, Here's Why
'I Don't Mind Bitcoin Pullback Now' Samson Mow Says, Here's Why
Trillions of SHIB on Move as SHIB Price Burns Zero, Community Excited
Trillions of SHIB on Move as SHIB Price Burns Zero, Community Excited
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge: New Era of Greatness on Horizon?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge: New Era of Greatness on Horizon?
XRP Briefly Tops BNB by Market Cap
XRP Briefly Tops BNB by Market Cap
Show all
Advertisement
AD