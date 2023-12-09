Elon Musk's Grok AI Good for Crypto Research? DeFi Analyst Makes Things Clear

While it might be ridiculously good at "roasting" cryptocurrency influencers, Grok still lacks the skill to identify trending tokens on X, the researcher says.

Advertisement

"Not perfect yet": DeFi researcher on Elon Musk's Grok AI bot

The recently launched AI bot Grok integrated into X (formerly Twitter) might be a helpful tool for crypto research, but it is not perfect yet. This statement was made by a pseudonymous DeFi analyst who goes by @DefiIgnas on X.

GrokAI by X is a helpful tool for crypto research.



It can help find new airdrops, explain how protocols function, and roast you vulgarly based on your posts on X.



But I have issues finding trending tokens, and it often includes irrelevant info.



Overall, it's not perfect yet. pic.twitter.com/FOKnJQqvgw — Ignas | DeFi Research (@DefiIgnas) December 8, 2023

He attached some results of experiments with Grok-powered crypto research. The bot managed to indicate the core milestones of the Frax (FRAX) stablecoin road map in a detailed list. Also, it produced a sort of stand-up script "roasting" social media content by @DefiIgnas.

However, when asked about potential crypto airdrops, Grok made some mistakes. It correctly indicated Starknet (STRK) and LayerZero (ZRO) campaigns among the most anticipated ones, but also included some promo campaigns by centralized exchanges that cannot be compared to retroactive airdrops.

Also, Grok listed Arbitrum (ARB) and Optimism (OP) airdrops amid "potential" distributions; both have already been concluded, in fact.

Finding trending tokens is yet another "weak spot" for Grok: The analyst was not happy with the results of the search:

I have issues finding trending tokens, and it often includes irrelevant info (...) It did mention weird tokens as trending that I never heard of

Prior to Grok's release, @DeFiIgnas already warned his followers about it potentially contributing to creating and strengthening echo bubbles for X users.

AI chatbots for crypto newbies: Use it responsibly

Grok is available for premium X users located in the United States. It has already catalyzed a new phase of AI crypto mania, as U.Today reported.

AI-powered chatbots unlock enormous opportunities when it comes to crypto research, but they still should not be used as the only basis for trading, investing and tech development strategies.

As U.Today demonstrated in its guide to ChatGPT, the core Grok rival, AI bots perfectly create simple smart contracts and can explain basic tech concepts in plain English.

At the same time, when asked about developing processes, they might provide inaccurate, vague, confusing or misleading answers.