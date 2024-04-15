Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk’s Controversial AI Statement Raises Hot Discussion in Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tesla CEO and xAI founder Musk raises a crucial issue related to artificial intelligence
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 7:49
    Elon Musk’s Controversial AI Statement Raises Hot Discussion in Community
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tech magnate Elon Musk has voiced a very important AI issue that may be viewed as controversial by his rivals in the sphere of the artificial intelligence development and by critics.

    Advertisement

    Musk suggested imagining that the first AI development was made not now but in the times of Galileo, mentioning his discovery of the heliocentric solar system and what would AI have been trained to say about it back then.

    However, this statement seems to have added him points within the X community as it has raised a hot discussion with many siding with Musk.

    Musk makes crucial AI statement

    During his visit to the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday, Musk gave a brief interview to journalists, where he was asked about his take on how artificial intelligence should be trained as it has emerged just recently and continues to develop at a fast pace.

    Musk pointed out that the most important thing is that AI should be trained to tell the truth, even if this truth is unpopular with some or even many people. Musk suggested the Galileo times as an example when that outstanding pioneer astronomer discovered that it is the Earth that rotates around the sun and not the other way round as the church claimed in its doctrine and as it was widely believed by both educated and uneducated people. The Holy Inquisition forced Galileo to refute his own statements under the threat of being branded a heretic and be burned at stake.

    Musk believes that if an AI was trained back in those times, it would have been taught to say that the Sun goes around the Earth.

    Related
    Elon Musk Turns Heads With Ambitious Moon Prediction But Not About DOGE

    AI should be as truthful as possible and maximally curious, Elon Musk told the journalists, since in that case it would most probably “foster humanity.” This is the continuation of Musk’s struggle against OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other AIs created by Meta and other IT behemoths that he believes to be “woke” since they avoid discussing certain social issues such as politics, sex, gender, religion, etc and are spreading DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion).

    As a response to that Musk’s xAI startup has created the Grok AI chatbot that is not bounded by any limits as to the subjects it is trained to discuss with users.

    #Elon Musk #Grok #ChatGPT
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets in Multi-Million Whale Activity, But There's a Twist
    2024/04/15 08:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets in Multi-Million Whale Activity, But There's a Twist
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Officially Approved in Hong Kong
    2024/04/15 07:45
    Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Officially Approved in Hong Kong
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin Miners to Face $10 Billion Blow from Halving
    2024/04/15 07:45
    Bitcoin Miners to Face $10 Billion Blow from Halving
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Xuirin Finance a pioneer for DeFi Card - Presale Stage 1 Sold out
    Blockchain Expo Returns to RAI Amsterdam in October 2024 and is set to showcase the latest in crypto innovation.
    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets in Multi-Million Whale Activity, But There's a Twist
    Elon Musk’s Controversial AI Statement Raises Hot Discussion in Community
    Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Officially Approved in Hong Kong
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD