Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk Reveals What Is Next for Grok AI

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Elon Musk's Grok-1.5V, first-generation multimodal model, will process visual information
    Sat, 13/04/2024 - 12:35
    Elon Musk Reveals What Is Next for Grok AI
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Next iteration of Elon Musk's AI will prioritize processing "real-world" images. Grok-1.5 will soon be available to testers and existing product customers.

    Grok-1.5 vision by Elon Musk: Focus on real-world spatial understanding

    The hotly-anticipated Grok-1.5 release of Elon Musk's AI chatbot will be focused on working with visual information: documents, diagrams, charts, screenshots and photos. Such ambitious goals were shared in the "Grok-1.5 Vision Preview" announcement by Elon Musk on X today, April 13, 2024.

    As announced in the document, the new version of the chatbot will be equipped with a powerful image processing module for understanding real-world events and processes dubbed RealWorldQA:

    We are particularly excited about Grok’s capabilities in understanding our physical world

    As covered by U.Today previously, earlier Elon Musk was stating that Grok 1.5 will be good at reading and summarizing X posts and even helping X users in creating them.

    Related
    Elon Musk Teases Major Grok AI Upgrade, Here's What It Will Do

    The initial release of RealWorldQA consists of over 700 images, with a question and an easily verifiable answer for each image. The dataset is fully open-sourced and available to enthusiasts under the CC BY-ND 4.0 type of license.

    Grok-1.5V to outperform GPT4 and Gemini Pro 1.5: Data

    Largely, the pioneering dataset consists of anonymized images taken from vehicles, in addition to other real-world images.

    In a series of attached samples, Grok-1.5 transforms a block scheme into Python code, produces a bedtime story based on a child's painting, creates a CSV dataset from a screenshot, "expands" a meme and so on.

    Also, the xAI team shared an estimation of Grok-1.5's performance compared to its main rivals, OpenAI's GPT, Google's Gemini Pro 1.5 and Claude 3 by Anthropic.

    Grok-1.5 outperformed all competitors in math tasks, text reading and real-world understanding, xAI's report says.

    #Elon Musk #Grok #ChatGPT
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Vitalik Buterin Shares Take on Verkle Trees Coming to Ethereum
    2024/04/13 12:31
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Take on Verkle Trees Coming to Ethereum
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Ripple CTO 'Very Excited' About New XRPL Lending Protocol Proposal for DeFi Expansion
    2024/04/13 12:31
    Ripple CTO 'Very Excited' About New XRPL Lending Protocol Proposal for DeFi Expansion
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image XRP vs BTC: Legendary Trader Peter Brandt's Cryptic Comment Sparks Intrigue
    2024/04/13 12:31
    XRP vs BTC: Legendary Trader Peter Brandt's Cryptic Comment Sparks Intrigue
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk Reveals What Is Next for Grok AI
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Take on Verkle Trees Coming to Ethereum
    Ripple CTO 'Very Excited' About New XRPL Lending Protocol Proposal for DeFi Expansion
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD