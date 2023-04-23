Elon Musk's $1M Dogecoin Challenge Backfires

In a surprising twist, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's attempt to debunk the existence of his family's emerald mine backfired when his own father, Errol Musk, stepped forward to confirm its existence
Elon Musk's recent attempt to debunk a persistent rumor surrounding his family's alleged ownership of an emerald mine has backfired in a hilarious way.

As reported by U.Today, the controversial Tesla and SpaceX CEO recenty took to Twitter to offer a one million Dogecoin reward to anyone who could provide evidence that the mine existed.

The response he received was unexpected: his own father, Errol Musk, stepped forward to claim the prize, asserting that he could indeed prove the mine's existence.

The controversy began with social media users debating the validity of the emerald mine claim, and Musk himself dismissing the rumors as "annoying." However, in an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, Musk's father revealed that it was his emerald venture that contributed to Elon's initial success in the United States.

He also described his reaction to Elon's Dogecoin challenge, saying, "When I read that, I wondered, 'Can I enter, because I can prove it existed.'

Elon's father went on to explain that all of the Musk children were aware of the emerald mine, and even his daughter possesses several emerald pendants. The disclosure has sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with users calling out Elon for spreading falsehoods and questioning his motives for offering the Dogecoin challenge in the first place.

Musk's connection to emerald mines traces back to his family's involvement in the mining industry in Zambia, a country in southern Africa. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, his father co-owned an emerald mine in the mineral-rich region.

Errol Musk, a successful engineer, and entrepreneur, had various business ventures during this period, one of which was the Zambian emerald mine.

The mine's profits reportedly played a significant role in supporting the Musk family's lifestyle, and by extension, Elon's early years.

The emerald mine's existence has been a point of contention for years, with many arguing that it contributed to Elon Musk's privileged upbringing, which in turn facilitated his rise to prominence.

