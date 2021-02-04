ENG
RU

DOGE Soars 50% As Elon Musk Tweets “DOGE” Once Again, But Removes Bitcoin from His Twitter Bio

News
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has recently been converted into Bitcoin, has tweeted DOGE after praising Bitcoin just recently
DOGE Soars 50% As Elon Musk Tweets “DOGE” Once Again, But Removes Bitcoin from His Twitter Bio
Cover image via www.facebook.com

The head of Tesla and SpaceX, the wealthiest man on the planet, Elon Musk, has gotten on his hobby horse again: he has tweeted a single word, "DOGE."

This came as the first comment to his earlier tweet where he posted a picture of a space rocket heading toward the moon and leaving a fiery tail behind, as if hinting at the surging DOGE.

His next tweet stated that DOGE is "the people’s crypto".

DOGE soars 50 percent on Musk's tweet

Related Ethereum Surpasses $1,600 for the First Time
Related
Ethereum Surpasses $1,600 for the First Time

In response to Houbi exchange, Musk tweeted, "The most entertaining outcome is the most likely." Once Musk tweeted that the "most entertaining outcome" would be if DOGE became "the currency of Earth in the future."

He was noticed tweeting "DOGE" a few times in the past, calling this coin his favorite. Musk was even once declared DOGE CEO on April 1, briefly, as a joke.

DOGE
Image via Twitter

By the way, Musk has removed "Bitcoin" from his Twitter bio. When he tagged Bitcoin recently, this action by the chief of Tesla pushed Bitcoin from the $32,000 level to the $38,500 zone.

BTC
Image via Twitter

DOGE has started moving upwards after Musk's tweet, reaching $0.0578.

DOGE
Image via CoinMarketCap
#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News #DOGEUSD
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image GameStop Collapses 77 Percent After Robinhood Snub as Calls for Decentralization Grow Louder
News
01/28/2021 - 17:50

GameStop Collapses 77 Percent After Robinhood Snub as Calls for Decentralization Grow Louder
Alex Dovbnya
article image BREAKING: Ripple Files Legal Response to SEC's Lawsuit
News
01/29/2021 - 17:55

BREAKING: Ripple Files Legal Response to SEC's Lawsuit

Alex Dovbnya
article image I Don't Think Government Should Regulate Bitcoin: Peter Schiff
News
02/01/2021 - 11:29

I Don't Think Government Should Regulate Bitcoin: Peter Schiff
Yuri Molchan