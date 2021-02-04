DOGE Soars 50% As Elon Musk Tweets “DOGE” Once Again, But Removes Bitcoin from His Twitter Bio

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has recently been converted into Bitcoin, has tweeted DOGE after praising Bitcoin just recently

The head of Tesla and SpaceX, the wealthiest man on the planet, Elon Musk, has gotten on his hobby horse again: he has tweeted a single word, "DOGE."

This came as the first comment to his earlier tweet where he posted a picture of a space rocket heading toward the moon and leaving a fiery tail behind, as if hinting at the surging DOGE.

His next tweet stated that DOGE is "the people’s crypto".

DOGE soars 50 percent on Musk's tweet

In response to Houbi exchange, Musk tweeted, "The most entertaining outcome is the most likely." Once Musk tweeted that the "most entertaining outcome" would be if DOGE became "the currency of Earth in the future."

He was noticed tweeting "DOGE" a few times in the past, calling this coin his favorite. Musk was even once declared DOGE CEO on April 1, briefly, as a joke.

Image via Twitter

By the way, Musk has removed "Bitcoin" from his Twitter bio. When he tagged Bitcoin recently, this action by the chief of Tesla pushed Bitcoin from the $32,000 level to the $38,500 zone.

Image via Twitter

DOGE has started moving upwards after Musk's tweet, reaching $0.0578.

Image via CoinMarketCap