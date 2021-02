Ethereum has soared above $1,600, extending its streak of new all-time highs

Ethereum is still on a roll.



The second-largest cryptocurrency recorded a new all-time high of $1,616 at 4:04 p.m. UTC on the Kraken exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

Ethereum's market cap has now swelled to over $180 billion, chipping away at Bitcoin's dominance.