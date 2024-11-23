    Elon Musk Slams SEC After Scoring Partial Victory in Court, DOGE Founder Joins Him

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tech mogul Elon Musk issues sarcastic SEC post as regulator failed to have him fined
    Sat, 23/11/2024 - 8:28
    Elon Musk Slams SEC After Scoring Partial Victory in Court, DOGE Founder Joins Him
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has taken to his official account on the X platform to comment on his recent victory in the probe into his $44 billion deal of purchasing the aforementioned platform.

    Related
    Peter Brandt Issues Crucial Scam Warning But Not About Bitcoin
    Fri, 11/22/2024 - 15:13
    Peter Brandt Issues Crucial Scam Warning But Not About Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    DOGE founder and XRP community congratulate Musk

    The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the legal team of the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission's request to impose sanctions on the tech mogul for failing to appear at the court-ordered testimony.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Slams SEC After Scoring Partial Victory in Court, DOGE Founder Joins Him
    Enormous XRP Breakthrough: $2 in Sight, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Price Level, Ethereum (ETH) Forms Very Dangerous Pattern
    Novogratz on Bitcoin Approaching $100K: 'This Is a Big Moment'
    Leading Candidate to Replace Gensler Exits Race

    Musk did not appear to testify on Sept. 10; however, he did arrive to do that on Oct. 3. He agreed to compensate the SEC team for the travel costs and paid $2,923.

    Advertisement

    In today’s tweet, Musk quoted a tweet by an X user @DimaZeniuk, who spread the word about the court siding with the Tesla CEO on the aforesaid issue. The user congratulated the tech billionaire on that victory over the regulator.

    As Musk quoted that tweet, he stated: “SEC. The middle word is definitely ’Elon’s,’ but I can never remember what the other two words stand for.”

    Dogecoin founder Billy Markus known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on social media, Musk’s pen friend, commented to support him, saying: “What an annoying organization.” Several members of the XRP and DOGE communities joined Markus.

    XRP fans began recalling their hatred for the SEC due to the long-term legal case started by the SEC in 2020 against Ripple as the regulator accused the company of selling XRP as an unregistered security both to retail investors on exchanges and to financial institutions.

    The “Tesla Owners Silicon Valley” account asked if Musk’s new undertaking D.O.G.E. (The Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk now spearheads) can “create reform here.”

    Still, despite the Tesla CEO's win in court, the SEC’s probe into his recent Twitter acquisition continues.

    Related
    Elon Musk’s Meme Alert Sparks Crypto Community’s Heated Reaction: Details
    Fri, 11/22/2024 - 11:07
    Elon Musk’s Meme Alert Sparks Crypto Community’s Heated Reaction: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SEC's boss Gensler announces resignation

    In a recent X thread addressed to the global crypto and financial communities, the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, announced that he would resign from his position on Jan. 20, 2025.

    The XRP community reacted positively to that announcement. Ripple’s boss, Garlinghouse, tweeted that on Thanksgiving Day this year, he was thankful for this. The next SEC chair candidate is unknown yet.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin co-founder #Twitter
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 23, 2024 - 0:01
    Enormous XRP Breakthrough: $2 in Sight, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Price Level, Ethereum (ETH) Forms Very Dangerous Pattern
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 22, 2024 - 19:42
    Novogratz on Bitcoin Approaching $100K: 'This Is a Big Moment'
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pepeto’s $600K Presale Highlights Vision for Supporting Memecoins Ahead of 2025
    Paribu Announces Digital Asset Custody Service for Institutional Clients Worldwide
    Zircuit Launches ZRC Token: Pioneering the Next Era of Decentralized Finance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk Slams SEC After Scoring Partial Victory in Court, DOGE Founder Joins Him
    Enormous XRP Breakthrough: $2 in Sight, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Price Level, Ethereum (ETH) Forms Very Dangerous Pattern
    Novogratz on Bitcoin Approaching $100K: 'This Is a Big Moment'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD