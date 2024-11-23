Elon Musk Slams SEC After Scoring Partial Victory in Court, DOGE Founder Joins Him

Advertisement

Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has taken to his official account on the X platform to comment on his recent victory in the probe into his $44 billion deal of purchasing the aforementioned platform.

DOGE founder and XRP community congratulate Musk

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the legal team of the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission's request to impose sanctions on the tech mogul for failing to appear at the court-ordered testimony.

Musk did not appear to testify on Sept. 10; however, he did arrive to do that on Oct. 3. He agreed to compensate the SEC team for the travel costs and paid $2,923.

In today’s tweet, Musk quoted a tweet by an X user @DimaZeniuk, who spread the word about the court siding with the Tesla CEO on the aforesaid issue. The user congratulated the tech billionaire on that victory over the regulator.

As Musk quoted that tweet, he stated: “SEC. The middle word is definitely ’Elon’s,’ but I can never remember what the other two words stand for.”

SEC. The middle word is definitely “Elon’s”, but I can never remember what the other two words stand for 🤔. https://t.co/ZZiPyXecZk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2024

Dogecoin founder Billy Markus known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on social media, Musk’s pen friend, commented to support him, saying: “What an annoying organization.” Several members of the XRP and DOGE communities joined Markus.

what an annoying organization — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 23, 2024

XRP fans began recalling their hatred for the SEC due to the long-term legal case started by the SEC in 2020 against Ripple as the regulator accused the company of selling XRP as an unregistered security both to retail investors on exchanges and to financial institutions.

The “Tesla Owners Silicon Valley” account asked if Musk’s new undertaking D.O.G.E. (The Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk now spearheads) can “create reform here.”

Still, despite the Tesla CEO's win in court, the SEC’s probe into his recent Twitter acquisition continues.

SEC's boss Gensler announces resignation

In a recent X thread addressed to the global crypto and financial communities, the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, announced that he would resign from his position on Jan. 20, 2025.

The XRP community reacted positively to that announcement. Ripple’s boss, Garlinghouse, tweeted that on Thanksgiving Day this year, he was thankful for this. The next SEC chair candidate is unknown yet.