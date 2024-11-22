Elon Musk’s Meme Alert Sparks Crypto Community’s Heated Reaction: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who spearheads several large tech companies and owns the X social media platform, has issued a “meme alert” which immediately sparked a wave of heated comments both from the crypto community and regular X users who follow Musk on this own social media network.

While, Musk boasts an account with the largest follower count, his fans on X largely remain meme lovers and they respond actively every time the tech mogul posts something related to memes, including his frequent tweets about the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

Elon Musk issues "meme alert"

Tesla CEO Elon Musk published a meme about aliens who came to Earth with one goal: “They want our memes!” Musk voiced this in the tweet accompanying the image he published.

The text on the image says: “Citizens of Earth. Give us your memes.”

This is one of my favorites, it’s called Doge pic.twitter.com/T7nVTq2U1t — greg (@greg16676935420) November 21, 2024

The community eagerly responded, posting memes for “the aliens.” Many of them contained ones about Dogecoin. The official account of major US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken also posted a reply, saying: “There is no meme. Only Bitcoin.” It also posted an animated GIF with a long green Bitcoin candle to remind people that BTC has come really close to hitting the $100,000 level today.

Musk endorses DOGE on X once again

Three days ago, the eccentric tech entrepreneur returned to the meme that he last published in early 2021 when he called himself “The DogeFather”, referring to the classic criminal novel by Mario Puzo that was later adopted to the screen by Francis Coppola.

This time, Musk also published a photo of himself dressed in a suit with a bowtie and a white shirt, resembling the main character of the book/movie Michael Corleone played by young Al Pacino.

This tweet garnered 772,000 likes, 13,000 bookmarks; it was 63,000 retweeted, and 18,000 times commented on. Back in April 2021, this post along with Musk’s participation in the Saturday Night Live show pushed the Dogecoin price to an all-time high of $0.7. This time, many believe, the tech billionaire hinted at his new brainchild D.O.G.E. - the US Department of Government Efficiency which he now spearheads to cut down large governmental expenses and extensive spending.

This week, Dogecoin demonstrated a roughly 16.8% increase within a single day, hitting a local high of $0.41361.