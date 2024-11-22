    Elon Musk’s Meme Alert Sparks Crypto Community’s Heated Reaction: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tech mogul Elon Musk has triggered crypto community’s discussion with recent alert
    Fri, 22/11/2024 - 11:07
    
    Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who spearheads several large tech companies and owns the X social media platform, has issued a “meme alert” which immediately sparked a wave of heated comments both from the crypto community and regular X users who follow Musk on this own social media network.

    While, Musk boasts an account with the largest follower count, his fans on X largely remain meme lovers and they respond actively every time the tech mogul posts something related to memes, including his frequent tweets about the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

    Elon Musk issues "meme alert"

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk published a meme about aliens who came to Earth with one goal: “They want our memes!” Musk voiced this in the tweet accompanying the image he published.

    
    The text on the image says: “Citizens of Earth. Give us your memes.”

    The community eagerly responded, posting memes for “the aliens.” Many of them contained ones about Dogecoin. The official account of major US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken also posted a reply, saying: “There is no meme. Only Bitcoin.” It also posted an animated GIF with a long green Bitcoin candle to remind people that BTC has come really close to hitting the $100,000 level today.

    Musk endorses DOGE on X once again

    Three days ago, the eccentric tech entrepreneur returned to the meme that he last published in early 2021 when he called himself “The DogeFather”, referring to the classic criminal novel by Mario Puzo that was later adopted to the screen by Francis Coppola.

    This time, Musk also published a photo of himself dressed in a suit with a bowtie and a white shirt, resembling the main character of the book/movie Michael Corleone played by young Al Pacino.

    This tweet garnered 772,000 likes, 13,000 bookmarks; it was 63,000 retweeted, and 18,000 times commented on. Back in April 2021, this post along with Musk’s participation in the Saturday Night Live show pushed the Dogecoin price to an all-time high of $0.7. This time, many believe, the tech billionaire hinted at his new brainchild D.O.G.E. - the US Department of Government Efficiency which he now spearheads to cut down large governmental expenses and extensive spending.

    This week, Dogecoin demonstrated a roughly 16.8% increase within a single day, hitting a local high of $0.41361.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin #Bitcoin #Memecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

