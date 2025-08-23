$50,715,884 XRP Hits Coinbase as Ripple Case Finally Closed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to blockchain data, an XRP stash consisting of over $50 million of tokens has arrived on top U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase.

Advertisement

In recent hours, Whale Alert reported that 16,594,920 XRP worth $50,715,884 were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase in a single transaction.

This comes as XRP sees increased whale activity amid recent market developments, especially in the Ripple SEC lawsuit. The markets surged on Friday as Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the door open on the possibility of a rate cut at Fed's September meeting. XRP likewise rose, gaining nearly 8% at one point.

Advertisement

In a separate tweet, Whale Alert reported the move of 35 million XRP, which were swapped between wallets whose identity remains unknown. Whale Alert reported, "35,000,000 XRP worth $108,112,187 were transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet."

Ripple case finally over

Former federal prosecutor James K. Filan, who tweets out information about the Ripple SEC lawsuit, has shared a recent update about the high-profile litigation.

In what finally seals the case as closed, the Second Circuit has approved the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal of respective appeals filed by both parties Aug. 7.

On Aug. 15, the SEC filed its status report with the Court of Appeals, noting that the parties have filed a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal of the appeals, which was awaiting approval by the Court.

Now that the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal has been approved by the Second Circuit, the Ripple case is deemed officially closed, ending the nearly five year litigation.

In December 2020, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple, alleging it sold XRP as unregistered securities. Ripple scored a win in the case as Ruling District Judge Torres decided that XRP is not a security in and of itself.