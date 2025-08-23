Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Stellar Golden Cross Confirmed, XLM Price to $0.6?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 23/08/2025 - 11:50
    Stellar stuns with ultra-bullish golden cross in what appears as price bottoming out
    Advertisement
    Stellar Golden Cross Confirmed, XLM Price to $0.6?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Stellar (XLM) has recorded a significant uptick in price as the asset rebounds from a low of $0.4103. It jumped 6%, outshining the broader cryptocurrency market that registered 4.03% growth. This comes as the asset confirmed a golden cross on its three-hour chart.

    Advertisement

    Stellar golden cross sparks short-term bullish momentum

    As per data, this crossover occurred as Stellar’s nine-day moving average surged above the 26-day moving average. This technical event on the three-hour chart shifted momentum for the asset as the price registered an upward movement.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/31/2025 - 12:45
    Breaking: Stellar (XLM) Achieves Visa Support
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    At the time of press, Stellar changed hands at $0.4132, representing a 5.32% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin earlier peaked at $0.4287 following the spike before registering a slight correction in the market.

    Despite the correction, investors are bullish in the market space with a possible push toward $0.6. The trading volume is backing this, having witnessed a massive 147.31% surge to $564.63 million within the same time frame.

    The bullish momentum Stellar is enjoying is also supported by the market-wide recovery. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has achieved stability above $115,000, fueling hopes of an impending rally.

    Meanwhile, altcoins are regaining momentum, as capital flows from Bitcoin to other assets. This development has added to the positive sentiments of Stellar investors.

    Can Stellar break $0.50 resistance?

    Less than 10 days ago, the Stellar price was on the verge of flipping $0.50, with many holders anticipating major growth ahead. Popular on-chain analyst, Ali Martinez, had projected that if the asset breaches the price level, it could soar to $0.77.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/08/2025 - 14:42
    Stellar (XLM) Welcomes Major Releases, Price up 8%
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    However, ecosystem bulls were not successful in pushing the price above the level before it suffered a setback due to broader market volatility.

    Earlier in August, when the broader altcoin market entered into bullish mode, XLM climbed by a significant 16% within seven days. With the month nearing a close, some market participants are expecting the asset to make one final push for the $0.50 level.

    #Stellar
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 23, 2025 - 11:24
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 23
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 11:04
    $50,715,884 XRP Hits Coinbase as Ripple Case Finally Closed
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MovaChain Secures $100M Valuation Backed by Aqua1 Foundation and UAE's GeoNova Capital
    Leading Tech Brands drive future digital economy to support Nigeria’s US$1 trillion 2030 vision at West Africa’s largest tech, AI & Startup Show
    MetaWin Announces “MetaWin Create” - Free AI Tools for All MetaWinners NFT Holders
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 11:50
    Stellar Golden Cross Confirmed, XLM Price to $0.6?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 23, 2025 - 11:24
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 23
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 11:04
    $50,715,884 XRP Hits Coinbase as Ripple Case Finally Closed
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all