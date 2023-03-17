Dogecoin Price up 6% as Elon Musk and DOGE Founder Take Jab at Jim Cramer

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus and a big DOGE enthusiast, tech mogul Elon Musk, have together trolled the crypto skeptic Jim Cramer, the host of the Mad Money show at CNBC.

As it happened, the price of the meme coin began rising, demonstrating over 6% growth in the past 24 hours.

Markus and Musk troll Jim Cramer, citing Star Wars

Jim Cramer has become known for his inaccurate predictions, especially when it comes to Bitcoin, DOGE and other popular digital currencies. Earlier this week, he took to Twitter to comment on the current Bitcoin rally. Cramer stated that he would sell BTC in this rally and that he has never been a Bitcoin supporter.

The Force is strong with inverse Cramer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2023

On March 16, he tweeted "Short Nasdaq and invite me to your funeral." The crypto community responded eagerly, trolling the CNBC financial expert, expecting him to make a wrong prediction, as he often does. It is worth noting, however, that Nasdaq stocks and Bitcoin have been strongly correlated as of late but, as mentioned above, Cramer is anti-Bitcoin. In this particular case, the CNBC host may be unaware that he was indirectly promoting BTC.

As Bitcoin went back above the $26,000 level earlier today, Dogecoin co-creator Markus tweeted that Cramer is "good at his job." Elon Musk commented, stating that "The Force is strong with inverse Cramer," citing the Star Wars movie franchise.

Ads Ads

Dogecoin rises after Musk's tweet

Over the period of the last 24 hours, the original meme coin DOGE launched back in 2013 as a parody on Bitcoin, went up by roughly 6%. However, in the past two days, the price of DOGE has increased by slightly over 10%.

At the time of this writing, DOGE is changing hands at $0.0750.

Whales shovel 251 million Dogecoin

According to @DogeWhaleAlert, over the past 24 hours, anonymous whales have made several crypto transactions, transferring hundreds of millions of DOGE between their wallets.

The biggest single chunk of this meme coin was 135,593,220 DOGE. Smaller transactions contained 62,123,732 and 53,553,357 Dogecoin.

Earlier this week, the same source reported that popular trading app Robinhood, at that moment, held a total of 33,562,118,379 DOGE on behalf of its customers. That is 24.23% of the whole DOGE supply in circulation.