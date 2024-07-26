    Elon Musk's X Removes Bitcoin Hashmoji, Community Left Buzzing

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin community on X abuzz as platform has removed BTC hashmoji
    Fri, 26/07/2024 - 8:50
    Elon Musk's X Removes Bitcoin Hashmoji, Community Left Buzzing
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The Bitcoin community is buzzing on X, wondering what has made Elon Musk’s X platform remove the Bitcoin hashmoji after its absence was noticed. Its removal was then confirmed by an X team member.

    X no longer shows Bitcoin hashmoji

    X user “DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge), who is a member of the DOGE team and an X insider, shared that the Bitcoin hashmoji does not work on X any more. Only the Bitcoin hashtag is left.

    He did not provide any explanation for this unexpected decision, leaving the crypto community on X puzzled. Heated discussions have been rising about what made Elon Musk order the removal of the hashmoji of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, which was added by the Twitter cofounder and its former CEO Bitcoiner Jack Dorsey.

    HOT Stories
    'This Is How Bitcoin Works': Samson Mow Shares Surprising Explanation
    Elon Musk's X Removes Bitcoin Hashmoji, Community Left Buzzing
    Ryoshi and Shytoshi Kusama’s Crucial Roles Explained by SHIB Team
    No Meme Coin? NBA Legend Disappoints Crypto Community with Recent Announcement

    Several Bitcoin influencers have commented on that removal, including JAN3 boss Samson Mow, an early Bitcoin adopter, BTC millionaire Jeremy Davinci and trader @TheMoonCarl.

    It seems, however, that it is not only Bitcoin but hashmojis for all other cryptos have been removed from X.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Sends 'Satoshi Bitcoin' Message to Former NBA Star Scottie Pippen
    Thu, 07/25/2024 - 12:42
    Michael Saylor Sends 'Satoshi Bitcoin' Message to Former NBA Star Scottie Pippen
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Tesla still holds Bitcoin

    As reported by U.Today, as of April this year, Elon Musk’s electric car producer, Tesla, still holds a large Bitcoin stash – there is $184 million worth of BTC on the company’s balance sheet, according to Tesla’s Q1, 2024, earnings report.

    In February 2021, the company announced purchasing $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. After that, Musk announced that Tesla started to accept Bitcoin payments for the electric automobiles it produces. This pushed the world’s largest crypto to a historic price peak above the $60,000 level in April.

    However, in the same month, Musk suddenly announced that Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin over environmental concerns about proof-of-work-based BTC mining.

    Tesla continued holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet, though, but then it began to gradually sell its BTC stash. The aforementioned $184 million worth of Bitcoin is all that is left of it by now.

    No X coin to be launched, per Musk

    Recently, X has been preparing to launch internal payments and has been securing the necessary licenses in various U.S. states.

    While one may think that Elon Musk could perhaps be clearing space and removing the hashmojis of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, he has made it clear several times that none of his companies, including X, are going to launch their own cryptocurrency.

    #Elon Musk #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image 'This Is How Bitcoin Works': Samson Mow Shares Surprising Explanation
    Jul 26, 2024 - 9:25
    'This Is How Bitcoin Works': Samson Mow Shares Surprising Explanation
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ryoshi and Shytoshi Kusama’s Crucial Roles Explained by SHIB Team
    Jul 26, 2024 - 8:44
    Ryoshi and Shytoshi Kusama’s Crucial Roles Explained by SHIB Team
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Japanese Financial Giant Preparing for Approval of Bitcoin ETFs
    Jul 26, 2024 - 8:44
    Japanese Financial Giant Preparing for Approval of Bitcoin ETFs
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dotcoin Tap-to-Play Game Set to Launch on Venom
    Social Infrastructure OpenSocial Protocol receives $6 million strategic backing led by Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures to fuel community apps
    Staking in Crypto: How to Get the Most out of OkayCoin
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'This Is How Bitcoin Works': Samson Mow Shares Surprising Explanation
    Elon Musk's X Removes Bitcoin Hashmoji, Community Left Buzzing
    Ryoshi and Shytoshi Kusama’s Crucial Roles Explained by SHIB Team
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD