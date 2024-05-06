Elon Musk Rolls out Crucial New Grok AI Update for X

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

AI activist Rowan Cheung, who regularly shares updates from the AI sphere, has spread the word about a new Grok AI update implemented by the social media platform’s owner, Elon Musk.

In a recent tweet, Cheung stated that a new feature called “Stories” has been rolled out on X. It is connected to the Grok AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s most recent start-up, xAI.

The new feature will allow X users to access real-time, accurate information summarized by Grok. So far, it is only accessible to those users who are subscribed to the X Premium feature on the web and iOS platform.

Elon Musk and X rolled out a 'Stories' feature to provide users with real-time, accurate information summarized by Grok AI.



The new feature is currently only available to X premium subscribers and on web & iOS for now.



— Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) May 6, 2024

Elon Musk releases Grok 1.5 upgrade

At the end of March, Musk announced the upcoming release of a new Grok AI bot iteration called Grok 1.5.

Later, Musk revealed that the new version of his AI product will be focused on processing visual information, which includes documents, diagrams, charts, photos, screenshots and more.

Grok 1.5 will use a powerful module for processing images and for improving its understanding of real-world events and processes. This module will be called RealWorldQA. Besides, in his earlier statements, Musk promised that the new version of the chatbot will be able to read and summarize various X posts and will be trained to help users create posts consisting not only of texts but also of images.

The recent xAI report has also stated that, so far, Grok has outperformed its major rivals – OpenAI’s ChatGPT and others. Currently Grok is much cheaper since X users only have to pay for the X Premium subscription to access it. The monthly fee constitutes $8, while the subscription for ChatGPT-4 costs $20 – that makes accessing ChatGPT 60% more expensive than Grok.

Elon Musk opposes OpenAI's approach to AI

In early 2023, Musk accused ChatGPT of being woke, i.e., of avoiding discussing acute social issues with users like sex, religion, politics and gender. Musk decided to create his own AI product to oppose OpenAI. Later, other tech giants began building AI bot, which followed in the footsteps of OpenAI.

In a recent interview, Musk suggested that AI must be trained to be as truthful as possible since this is vitally important to the future of humanity.