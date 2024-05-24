Elon Musk Predicts Stunning AI Development, Hold Tight

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

During the VivaTech conference that took place at the end of the week, Elon Musk revealed his vision of the world with a well-developed AI impacting all spheres of human life and employment in particular.

While predicting a dystopia when talking about a “woke” AI that is taught to lie on key social issues, here Musk, on the contrary, painted a utopian picture with his prediction.

Here's what AI rise will achieve, per Musk

Tech mogul and founder of the xAI startup shared his prediction of a prosperous future for all mankind. He believes that once an “AI rise” happens, all jobs will become optional in the long term.

He assumed that some people may want to keep their jobs as hobbies. However they will not have to work since “AI and robots will provide any goods and services that you want," Musk reckons.

At VivaTech conference today, Elon Musk said that the rise of AI will make all jobs ‘optional’ in the long term.



People fear AI advancing

Contrary to Musk’s opinion, many people now fear that AI will deprive them of jobs in the future, which makes them frightened of the prospect AI spreading around the world. In December, Musk predicted that we are less than three years away from seeing AI writing novels as good as the Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, discovering new physics and getting better at anything humans are good at.

However, Musk believes that it is important to train AI to make it as truthful and curious as possible in order to let it “foster humanity” and not destroy it as it happened in the classic movie “2001: A Space Odyssey”, where the AI on the spaceship called Hall killed all the space crew since it had been trained to lie to them.