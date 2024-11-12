    Samson Mow on Rapid Bitcoin Surge: "This Time It's Different"

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow made an ultra-bullish comment on Bitcoin’s recent rapid surge
    Tue, 12/11/2024 - 11:22
    
    Samson Mow, prominent Bitcoin advocate and chief executive at the JAN3 Bitcoin adoption-focused company, has made a bullish statement on Bitcoin recently scoring several new all-time highs.

    He also shared his vision of how BTC could potentially be used in the future for paying out salaries instead of fiat currencies.

    New Bitcoin price records - "this time it is different"

    Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin skyrocketed by roughly 10%, adding nearly $8,000 to its price and almost breaking above the $90,000 mark. The new historic peak scored by digital gold today was $89,956, according to the CoinMarketCap data.

    Mow tweeted that this time the rapid surge of Bitcoin price is “different” from what the market witnessed before, hinting that he expects a continuation of the price upward movement.

    In another tweet, Mow once again mentioned a Bitcoin “God candle” and the “Omega candle” as well. The JAN3 chief said that this time BTC came really close to printing the former and the latter is “coming, along with $1.0M Bitcoin.”

    Mow has been predicting the world’s largest crypto to skyrocket to $1 million over the past year, starting before the launch of the spot Bitcoin ETFs’ trading. This was one of the major catalysts that would take Bitcoin to the $1 million level, he believes. The second one was the halving that occurred in May this year.

    A couple of months ago, Mow made a prediction that Bitcoin is likely to finally surpass $1 million within a year from that point. Even if it fails to happen within that approximate time frame, he said, he still believes it is likely to take place “very soon.”

    Mow's Bitcoin salary integration prediction

    JAN3 CEO shared an interesting vision of how he sees Bitcoin integrated with the current financial system as a replacement of fiat currencies. Mow shared his view of salaries paid in BTC within a decade.

    Per him, a minimum wage will consist of 15 Satoshis per hour. Anyone who will earn 100,000 Satoshis per year will be part of the middle class. That is 0.001 BTC. However, even if Bitcoin traded at $1 million, this would still make just $1,000. Apparently, Mow expects BTC to ultimately surge to a much higher price mark.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Adoption
