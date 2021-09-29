Ekta
Ekta

El Salvador Starts Implementing Volcanic Bitcoin Mining Plan

News
Wed, 09/29/2021 - 06:50
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Nayib Bukele has announced that El Salvador is now in the early stages of building the ambitious Bitcoin mining projects powered by volcanoes
El Salvador Starts Implementing Volcanic Bitcoin Mining Plan
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele offered another sneak peek into his country’s volcano-powered Bitcoin project, which is currently in the early stages of development.  

Related
Elon Musk Believes That Crypto Poses Threat to Chinese Communist Party

Bukele’s video initially shows an aerial view of a geothermal energy facility and then cuts to the footage of cargo trucks before mining rigs finally make their appearance.

The government of the tropical nation aims to harness the immense amount of energy produced by its volcanoes in order to mine the largest cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today, Bukele shared some mock-ups of the ambitious project on Twitter back in June.

The idea was initially suggested to the Bitcoin-loving president during a Twitter Spaces conversation.

El Salvador adopted the benchmark cryptocurrency as legal tender on Sept. 7.

#Bitcoin News #El Salvador
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple Allocates 100 Million XRP, Getting Ready to Send It to Huobi in Lumps
09/29/2021 - 09:26
Ripple Allocates 100 Million XRP, Getting Ready to Send It to Huobi in Lumps
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Switzerland Greenlights Its First Crypto Asset Fund
09/29/2021 - 07:22
Switzerland Greenlights Its First Crypto Asset Fund
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image El Salvador Starts Implementing Volcanic Bitcoin Mining Plan
09/29/2021 - 06:50
El Salvador Starts Implementing Volcanic Bitcoin Mining Plan
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya