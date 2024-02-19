Bitcoin vs. AI: Crucial Warning Made by VanEck and Tether's Top Exec

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Digital asset strategist at VanEck and Tether Gabor Gurbacs has taken to the X platform to share his negative prediction on AI and how Bitcoin can oppose the approaching threat he sees.

Bitcoin can stop AI's spam attack against world

Gurbacs has published a tweet stating that AI is going to power “the greatest spam attack the world has ever wintessed.” However, there was one clue dropped after all as the Bitcoiner wrote that Bitcoin and other blockchain systems based on the proof-of-work algorithm can withstand it.

AI is unleashing the greatest spam attack the world has ever witnessed. Only Bitcoin and POW-backed systems can stop it. Few understand. — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) February 18, 2024

Gabor Gurbacs did not specify what exactly he meant either by the “greatest spam attack” or how “Bitcoin can stop it.” It is anyone's guess. However, one of the interpretations here is that AI-generated deep-fake videos about cryptocurrency spams are now multiplying quickly and are becoming more and more sophisticated.

Many leading figures in the cryptocurrency industry are noticing this fact and are sharing their warnings with the community. This tweet about only Bitcoin and other POW-based systems being able to stop this “greatest spam attack” seems to be merely a BTC maxi’s statement, though. Many Bitcoin maximalists have become more active on Twitter about promoting Bitcoin since, this April, the fourth halvening event is expected.

It will reduce the amount of daily minted Bitcoin from 900 to 450 coins and, inspired by the recent launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs, many Bitcoiners and financial experts predict a massive price surge for BTC within approximately one year of the halving. Samson Mow, chief executive of Jan3, has gone ahead of most of them here as he keeps tweeting that after the halvening, Bitcoin may print an “Omega candle” and go up to $1 million level any day unexpectedly.

AI scam concerns raised by Hoskinson

Several times recently, the founder of IOG, the company behind the Cardano blockchain, Charles Hoskinson raised concerns about AI scams getting more sophisticated and predicted that within the next few years, it will hardly be possible to differentiate between a real person on a video and a deep fake.

This happened when Hoskinson commented on an AI-generated scam video of himself. Besides, over the weekend, the mathematician and billionaire also predicted “trust issues” to rise in the future thanks to AI.