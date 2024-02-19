Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin vs. AI: Crucial Warning Made by VanEck and Tether's Top Exec

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Crucial warning about Bitcoin and AI issued by Bitcoiner Gabor Gurbacs
Mon, 19/02/2024 - 10:58
Bitcoin vs. AI: Crucial Warning Made by VanEck and Tether's Top Exec
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Digital asset strategist at VanEck and Tether Gabor Gurbacs has taken to the X platform to share his negative prediction on AI and how Bitcoin can oppose the approaching threat he sees.

Bitcoin can stop AI's spam attack against world

Gurbacs has published a tweet stating that AI is going to power “the greatest spam attack the world has ever wintessed.” However, there was one clue dropped after all as the Bitcoiner wrote that Bitcoin and other blockchain systems based on the proof-of-work algorithm can withstand it.

Gabor Gurbacs did not specify what exactly he meant either by the “greatest spam attack” or how “Bitcoin can stop it.” It is anyone's guess. However, one of the interpretations here is that AI-generated deep-fake videos about cryptocurrency spams are now multiplying quickly and are becoming more and more sophisticated.

Many leading figures in the cryptocurrency industry are noticing this fact and are sharing their warnings with the community. This tweet about only Bitcoin and other POW-based systems being able to stop this “greatest spam attack” seems to be merely a BTC maxi’s statement, though. Many Bitcoin maximalists have become more active on Twitter about promoting Bitcoin since, this April, the fourth halvening event is expected.

It will reduce the amount of daily minted Bitcoin from 900 to 450 coins and, inspired by the recent launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs, many Bitcoiners and financial experts predict a massive price surge for BTC within approximately one year of the halving. Samson Mow, chief executive of Jan3, has gone ahead of most of them here as he keeps tweeting that after the halvening, Bitcoin may print an “Omega candle” and go up to $1 million level any day unexpectedly.

Related
Dogecoin Creator Denies Involvement in New Shiba Inu-Inspired Project

AI scam concerns raised by Hoskinson 

Several times recently, the founder of IOG, the company behind the Cardano blockchain, Charles Hoskinson raised concerns about AI scams getting more sophisticated and predicted that within the next few years, it will hardly be possible to differentiate between a real person on a video and a deep fake.

This happened when Hoskinson commented on an AI-generated scam video of himself. Besides, over the weekend, the mathematician and billionaire also predicted “trust issues” to rise in the future thanks to AI.

#Gabor Gurbacs #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Ethereum Whale Buys $155.7 Million in ETH as Price Nears $3,000
2024/02/19 10:55
Ethereum Whale Buys $155.7 Million in ETH as Price Nears $3,000
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Nearly $1 Billion in Bitcoin Disappears After Transfer From Major US Exchange
2024/02/19 10:55
Nearly $1 Billion in Bitcoin Disappears After Transfer From Major US Exchange
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Biggest Crypto Hack of 2024: New Details Come to Light
2024/02/19 10:55
Biggest Crypto Hack of 2024: New Details Come to Light
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin vs. AI: Crucial Warning Made by VanEck and Tether's Top Exec
Ethereum Whale Buys $155.7 Million in ETH as Price Nears $3,000
Nearly $1 Billion in Bitcoin Disappears After Transfer From Major US Exchange
Show all