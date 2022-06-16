Economist Peter Schiff Says His Prediction for BTC and ETH Prices Nearly 100% Confirmed

News
Thu, 06/16/2022 - 11:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Peter Schiff states that he predicted current levels of Bitcoin and Ethereum prices by almost 100%
Economist Peter Schiff Says His Prediction for BTC and ETH Prices Nearly 100% Confirmed
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Prominent Bitcoin critic and founder of SchiffGold wealth management fund, Peter Schiff, has taken to Twitter to say that he made an almost spot on prediction of crypto prices again.

Earlier this week, he stated that he had gotten it right with the Ethereum price. Now, he believes that he has almost gotten it right predicting the levels Bitcoin and Ether hit on their way down.

"30% decline in Bitcoin and 40% in Ethereum"

In his recent tweet, Schiff stated that Bitcoin and Ethereum had come very close to the levels that he predicted for them earlier—$20,000 for BTC and $1,000 for ETH.

He admitted that it was not exactly a direct hit, as Bitcoin was $80 away from the predicted $20,000 level, and Ethereum was $20 away from the $1,000 expected by Schiff.

He made his prediction five days ago, on June 11. Now, Peter Schiff believes that the bottom for the first two largest cryptocurrencies is not in yet. As soon as the $20,000 and $1,000 levels are reached and left behind, he tweeted, a real crash for both coins will happen.

Related
BREAKING: Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Announces Biggest Rate Hike Since 1994

Schiff expects Bitcoin to test $5,000

On June 15, Schiff posted a tweet with a chart, stating that Bitcoin was likely to go as low as to test the long-term support at the $5,000 mark.

That tweet was published after the flagship digital currency dived below the $21,000 level and was coming really close to the aforementioned $20,000 level.

Curiously, despite being a Bitcoin hater and a goldbug, he suggested that investors had better sell their Bitcoin holdings in order to buy them back cheaper later on.

At the start of the year, Schiff wrote on Twitter that he expected Bitcoin to go down to $10,000 once it breaks significantly below $30,000. If the latter were to occur, then BTC would drop under $20,000, and after, that BTC had "a long way to go down."

#Peter Schiff #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Peter Schiff’s Bearish Prediction on ETH Comes True, DOGE to Launch Major Project, Ledger Live Now Supports ADA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/16/2022 - 16:07
Peter Schiff’s Bearish Prediction on ETH Comes True, DOGE to Launch Major Project, Ledger Live Now Supports ADA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Claims SEC Is Attempting to Conceal Its Flaws from Public Criticism
06/16/2022 - 15:51
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Claims SEC Is Attempting to Conceal Its Flaws from Public Criticism
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Ecosystem Onboards Over 1,000 dApps; Which Category Is Largest One?
06/16/2022 - 15:28
Cardano (ADA) Ecosystem Onboards Over 1,000 dApps; Which Category Is Largest One?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov