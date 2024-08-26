    Dormant Ethereum Whale Awakens with Millions in ETH After 9 Years

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ancient ETH multi-million wallet becomes reactivated in unexpected development
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 11:52
    
    Contents
    Popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert has reported that approximately two hours ago an ancient pre-mine Ethereum wallet came back to life after almost 10 years of staying dormant.

    This blockchain address contains more than $5 million worth of Ethereum.

    Dormant ETH wallet kicked back to life

    The aforementioned cryptocurrency wallet was reactivated after 9.1 years (last time it was used in 2014, the year of Ethereum ICO) and it is full of ETH – 2,000 coins currently worth an impressive $5,476,804. Back in 2014, this amount of Ethereum was evaluated at $620 as ETH was worth $0.31.

    
    Currently, the second biggest cryptocurrency by its market capitalization size, Ethereum, is changing hands at $2,743 after showing a decline of 2.6% during the last 24 hours. This decline followed a large price increase when Ethereum went up by almost 10% over the last week, surging from the $2,570 zone to a local high of $2,815.

    Whale Alert spotted several other massive ETH transfers too today, even though they were made by regular “not sleeping” whales. Thus, 29,999 ETH were transferred to the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Two Ethereum chunks more or less similar in size were deposited to the biggest US-based exchange Coinbase: 12,573 ETH each. Still, due to the market volatility one of them was worth $34,606,448 and the other one was valued at $35,014,241.

    Dormant Bitcoin whales reactivated en masse

    Whale Alert also spread the word that over the weekend, two dormant Bitcoin wallets were also reactivated after a long term of dormancy – one had stayed inactive for 11 years and the other one had not been used for 13.6 years.

    They contained 25 BTC and 64 BTC worth $1,597,432 and $4,147,400. Last week, several ancient Bitcoin addresses also were kicked back to life by their owners who either decided to start selling their BTC unmoved for more than a decade or simply were finally able to get hold of their private keys believed to be lost until now.

    The world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is changing hands at $63,973. On Friday, Bitcoin surged by 6.1% after the Fed boss Jerome Powell announced that the Fed Reserve intends to begin reducing the interest rate in the near future. This allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from $60,720 to $64,470. Ethereum and the rest of the cryptocurrency market followed suit.

    #Ethereum #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    
