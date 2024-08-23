    Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 11 Years With Massive 32,087% BTC Gains

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Back in 2013, these Bitcoins were worth around $10,174
    Fri, 23/08/2024 - 12:39
    Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 11 Years With Massive 32,087% BTC Gains
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to on-chain data, a long-dormant Bitcoin wallet has been reactivated after 11.4 years. Crypto data tracker Whale Alert stated, "A dormant address containing 54 BTC ($3,274,741) has just been activated after 11.4 years (worth $10,174 in 2013)."

    Advertisement

    Back in 2013, these Bitcoins were worth around $10,174. Today, their value has skyrocketed to an astounding $3,274,741, marking a massive 32,087% gain.

    The sudden reactivation of this wallet has ignited curiosity and speculation. Why did the owner choose to revive it now, after more than a decade of inactivity? The timing and reasons behind the sudden activation remain unknown, adding to the already intriguing story.

    Dormant Bitcoin wallets are often believed to be owned by early Bitcoin adopters or miners.

    HOT Stories
    140,000 ETH Options Are About to Expire
    Former Ripple Executive Facing DOJ Charges
    DXY Crash: Why Isn't Crypto Skyrocketing? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Reaches Major Resistance, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Forming Double Top Pattern?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Above Two Trillion in 24 Hours: What's Going On?

    Related
    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Awakens With 8,844% Gains: Details
    Tue, 08/20/2024 - 10:49
    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Awakens With 8,844% Gains: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    However, the identity of the wallet owner remains unknown, but the sudden activation has led to various speculations. It could be an early adopter who decided to cash in on the massive gains; it might also be a forgotten wallet that was recently rediscovered, or perhaps the owner decided to transfer the funds to a more secure wallet.

    Bitcoin regains $61,000

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 0.35% in the last 24 hours to $61,048 after reaching intraday highs of $61,435. In recent days, bulls and bears have launched a fierce battle for the Bitcoin price to push BTC beyond the daily SMA 50 at $61,436.

    The crypto market is trading higher in the last 24 hours as investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's crucial comments.

    Related
    Crypto Reacts to Fed's Market Signal: Details
    Thu, 08/22/2024 - 14:04
    Crypto Reacts to Fed's Market Signal: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Powell is set to deliver a highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole today, Friday, with market players expecting new details on the U.S. central bank's interest rate cut plans.

    Earlier this week, the minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting revealed that the "vast majority" of central bank officials "observed that, if the data continued to come in about as expected, it would likely be appropriate to ease policy at the next meeting."

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 23, 2024 - 12:25
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,253% After Three-Day Pause
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 23, 2024 - 11:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Face 500 Trillion Battle: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Korea Blockchain Week 2024 Bolsters Its Flagship IMPACT Conference With the Inaugural Institutional Stage
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 11 Years With Massive 32,087% BTC Gains
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,253% After Three-Day Pause
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Face 500 Trillion Battle: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD