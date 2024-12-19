Advertisement
    Dogecoin Takes Hit Amid Crypto Crash: $29 Million DOGE Vanish

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin sank to lows of $0.34 as market faced huge sell-off
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 14:35
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a sell-off, with a staggering $787 million wiped out in crypto liquidations across various digital assets. Among the hardest hit was Dogecoin (DOGE), which saw a loss of $29 million in crypto liquidations, according to CoinGlass data.

    The downturn comes as Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies saw significant losses; macroeconomic concerns and profit-taking by traders might have contributed to the bearish sentiment.

    Cryptocurrencies sank as the Federal Reserve’s cautious outlook for interest-rate cuts hurt speculative investments.

    Bitcoin dipped as low as $98,698 at one point on Thursday; the majority of cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, also struggled.

    Dogecoin's price is currently down 6.05% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.365 after reaching lows of $0.34. According to CoinGlass, this resulted in $24.59 million in bullish bets liquidated in the last 24 hours, while shorts were liquidated for $5.93 million.

    Crypto market sell-off

    The crypto market faced selling pressure as Fed’s signal of fewer rate cuts sent a shudder across markets. Lower rates usually increase demand for most risky assets, including cryptocurrencies.

    The Federal Reserve lowered its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, the third in a row, but warned against more cuts in the coming years. 

    In a move widely anticipated by markets, the Federal Open Market Committee cut its overnight borrowing rate to a target range of 4.25%-4.5%, back to the level where it was in December 2022 when rates were on the move up.

    In delivering the 25-basis-point cut, the Fed signaled that it will most likely lower twice more in 2025. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated at a post-meeting news conference that more progress is needed on inflation before further loosening monetary policy.

    The market decline led to $787 million in liquidations; $661 million in bullish bets were liquidated, while shorts liquidations accounted for $125 million.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

