Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Dogecoin Founder Reveals Surprising Bitcoin Past: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin founder shares surprising reflection as Bitcoin hits $100,000
    Sun, 8/12/2024 - 14:30
    Dogecoin Founder Reveals Surprising Bitcoin Past: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin who goes by Shibetoshi Nakamoto on X, shared a surprising and somewhat humorous reflection on his past Bitcoin trades.

    Advertisement

    Markus revealed two instances where he sold Bitcoin and the reason behind the sales at the time, which dates back to 2015 when the BTC price was significantly lower.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Responds as DOGE, BTC Skyrocket
    Wed, 11/06/2024 - 11:01
    Dogecoin Founder Responds as DOGE, BTC Skyrocket
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Founder Reveals Surprising Bitcoin Past: Details
    "Most Powerful" XRP Chart Shared by Legendary Trader Brandt
    120 Million XRP Grabbed on Dip as Whales' Activity Picks Up
    Cardano Constitution Finally Accepted: What to Know

    Markus, known for his candid and humorous takes on crypto, reflected on two specific occasions when he sold Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    Markus tweeted: "If you ever want to feel better about yourself, look at my trades" sharing a screenshot that accompanied his admission of his Bitcoin trades in the past: on Dec. 21, 2015, wherein he exchanged 20.37 BTC for $8,893.54 and on April 9, 2015, exchanging 17 BTC for $4,152.59.

    Surprising reason for sales

    A curious X user had asked if the Dogecoin founder rolled in the funds into Dogecoin, to which Markus responded in the negative revealing the surprising reason for the sales. "Rolled it into a honda civic (rent)" Markus answered.

    Related
    Dogecoin Cofounder Makes $200,000 Bitcoin Statement: Details
    Thu, 12/05/2024 - 15:54
    Dogecoin Cofounder Makes $200,000 Bitcoin Statement: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In the crypto market, tales of missed opportunities or regrettable trades are commonplace. Markus’ lighthearted admission offers a relatable story for many in the crypto community who have faced similar situations — selling at the wrong time, for the wrong reasons, or simply out of necessity.

    Many traders have sold assets prematurely or used them for mundane expenses, only to watch prices skyrocket later. The Dogecoin founder's Bitcoin sales in 2015 totaled $13,045 and would have amounted to $3,725,826 at current Bitcoin prices. Bitcoin hit all-time highs of $104,000 in the past week and has settled below the $100,000 mark.

    Markus’ lightheartedness to laugh at himself has sparked attention in the crypto community, which responded with a mix of amusement and empathy.

    Dogecoin was up 2.44% in the last 24 hours to $0.458.

    #Dogecoin News #Billy Markus
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 8, 2024 - 12:09
    'Absurd': Top Trader Thinks XRP Prepares for Round 2
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 8, 2024 - 11:30
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Address Activated After 11 Years
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Founder Reveals Surprising Bitcoin Past: Details
    'Absurd': Top Trader Thinks XRP Prepares for Round 2
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Address Activated After 11 Years
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD