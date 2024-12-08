Dogecoin Founder Reveals Surprising Bitcoin Past: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin who goes by Shibetoshi Nakamoto on X, shared a surprising and somewhat humorous reflection on his past Bitcoin trades.

Advertisement

Markus revealed two instances where he sold Bitcoin and the reason behind the sales at the time, which dates back to 2015 when the BTC price was significantly lower.

Markus, known for his candid and humorous takes on crypto, reflected on two specific occasions when he sold Bitcoin.

Advertisement

if you ever want to feel better about yourself, look at my trades pic.twitter.com/sdJvavKCNn — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 7, 2024

Markus tweeted: "If you ever want to feel better about yourself, look at my trades" sharing a screenshot that accompanied his admission of his Bitcoin trades in the past: on Dec. 21, 2015, wherein he exchanged 20.37 BTC for $8,893.54 and on April 9, 2015, exchanging 17 BTC for $4,152.59.

Surprising reason for sales

A curious X user had asked if the Dogecoin founder rolled in the funds into Dogecoin, to which Markus responded in the negative revealing the surprising reason for the sales. "Rolled it into a honda civic (rent)" Markus answered.

In the crypto market, tales of missed opportunities or regrettable trades are commonplace. Markus’ lighthearted admission offers a relatable story for many in the crypto community who have faced similar situations — selling at the wrong time, for the wrong reasons, or simply out of necessity.

Many traders have sold assets prematurely or used them for mundane expenses, only to watch prices skyrocket later. The Dogecoin founder's Bitcoin sales in 2015 totaled $13,045 and would have amounted to $3,725,826 at current Bitcoin prices. Bitcoin hit all-time highs of $104,000 in the past week and has settled below the $100,000 mark.

Markus’ lightheartedness to laugh at himself has sparked attention in the crypto community, which responded with a mix of amusement and empathy.

Dogecoin was up 2.44% in the last 24 hours to $0.458.