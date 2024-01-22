Advertisement
Dogecoin Sees Mysterious $14M Transfer from Robinhood

article image
Alex Dovbnya
On Monday, 166.2 million Dogecoins, worth approximately $14 million, were transferred from Robinhood to an unknown wallet
Mon, 22/01/2024 - 19:48
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
This Monday, meme coin enthusiasts were intrigued by a significant transfer of Dogecoin (DOGE). Earlier today, 166.2 million DOGE tokens, which are worth approximately $14 million, were transferred from the Robinhood trading platform to an unknown wallet. 

The transaction was detected and reported by Whale Alert, a service that tracks large cryptocurrency transactions. 

Recent Robinhood-related Dogecoin moves

Over the past month, Robinhood has been a focal point for several major Dogecoin transactions. 

On Jan. 9, a transfer of 134.1 million DOGE (valued at around $10.85 million) was moved from Robinhood to an unknown wallet. 

Conversely, on January 8, a significant amount, 78 million DOGE, worth about $6.29 million, moved from an unknown wallet into Robinhood. 

On Jan. 4, a massive movement of 883,016,276 DOGE (approximately $72.93 million) between unknown wallets took place. 

The DOGE price drop  

Dogecoin has experienced a 6.2% decrease in value over the last 24 hours, a move that is in line with the broader cryptocurrency market's recent downturn. 

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other major cryptocurrencies have also faced significant selling pressure, reflecting a wider market trend. The flagship cryptocurrency has now slipped below the $40,000 level. 

This downturn is evident in Dogecoin's current price of $0.08082, down from a 24-hour high of $0.08632. 

This fluctuation is a part of the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, where prices can change rapidly due to various factors, including market sentiment, regulatory news, and technological developments.

#Dogecoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

