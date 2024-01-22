Dogecoin Sees Mysterious $14M Transfer from Robinhood

Advertisement

This Monday, meme coin enthusiasts were intrigued by a significant transfer of Dogecoin (DOGE). Earlier today, 166.2 million DOGE tokens, which are worth approximately $14 million, were transferred from the Robinhood trading platform to an unknown wallet.

The transaction was detected and reported by Whale Alert, a service that tracks large cryptocurrency transactions.

Recent Robinhood-related Dogecoin moves

Over the past month, Robinhood has been a focal point for several major Dogecoin transactions.

On Jan. 9, a transfer of 134.1 million DOGE (valued at around $10.85 million) was moved from Robinhood to an unknown wallet.

Conversely, on January 8, a significant amount, 78 million DOGE, worth about $6.29 million, moved from an unknown wallet into Robinhood.

On Jan. 4, a massive movement of 883,016,276 DOGE (approximately $72.93 million) between unknown wallets took place.

The DOGE price drop

Dogecoin has experienced a 6.2% decrease in value over the last 24 hours, a move that is in line with the broader cryptocurrency market's recent downturn.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other major cryptocurrencies have also faced significant selling pressure, reflecting a wider market trend. The flagship cryptocurrency has now slipped below the $40,000 level.

This downturn is evident in Dogecoin's current price of $0.08082, down from a 24-hour high of $0.08632.

This fluctuation is a part of the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, where prices can change rapidly due to various factors, including market sentiment, regulatory news, and technological developments.