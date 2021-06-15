Dogecoin Rival SHIB Listed on Coinbase Pro

Shiba Inu (SHIB) will be the second canine coin to land on Coinbase Pro

Coinbase Pro, the professional arm of the biggest U.S. crypto exchange, has announced the listing of meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Earlier this month, the trading platform also added support for Dogecoin, the flagship canine coin.

Apart from SHIB, Coinbase Pro is also listing Chiliz (CHZ) and Keep Network (KEEP).

Trading will begin after 9 a.m. PT Thursday.

Yesterday, Coinbase Pro also listed Polkadot (DOT), causing a major spike in the cryptocurrency's price.

SHIB is currently up 26 percent over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Last month, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin burned 90 percent of the SHIB tokens that were gifted to him by the token's anonymous developers, adding that their remaining share would be sent to charity.