Polkadot Is Growth Leader in Top 10, Shows 20+% Rise: Reasons

The top 9 cryptocurrency has shown a rise by over 20 percent, becoming the highest rising by over 20 percent by morning of June 15

This TradingView chart demonstrates that within 12 hours, the top-nine digital currency Polkadot surged by 20 percent, jumping from $21 to $26 on the morning of June 15.

This massive growth took place as the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin finally recovered to the $40,000 price mark for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Image via TradingView

Santiment analytics team, commenting on this massive rise of DOT, stated that the coin has been going up thanks to the recent activity of DOT developers.

Image via Twitter

Another factor that has likely stimulated the coin’s surge is DOT being listed on the leading US platform Coinbase Pro.

Trading will kick off around 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, June 17. DOT deposits have been available since Monday.

Chinese journalist Colin Wu, who covers the blockchain and crypto industry, also tweeted that on June 19, the Polkadot team plans to unlock 5.5507 million of DOT.

At the time of writing, DOT is changing hands at $24.9.