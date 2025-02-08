Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Open Interest Jumps 9.2 Billion in 24 Hours, What Next for DOGE Price?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 8/02/2025 - 14:41
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Open Interest Jumps 9.2 Billion in 24 Hours, What Next for DOGE Price?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With the signs of recovery in the broader digital currency ecosystem, Dogecoin (DOGE) is seeing a gradual surge in its open interest data. Per data from CoinGlass, the Dogecoin open interest is paring off its losses in the past 24 hours. Now pegged at 9.16 billion DOGE in committed assets by futures traders, this metric is up 1.06% in the past four hours.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin open interest and exchange impact

    That more than $2.2 billion was committed to futures trading remains complementary to the renewed interest in Dogecoin after the epic market slowdown. The interest in top exchanges like Gate.io, Binance, Bybit, Bitget and OKX aligns with the sentiment that the DOGE breakout might be close.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Volume Skyrockets to $2 Billion as Price Roars Back
    Fri, 02/07/2025 - 15:49
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Volume Skyrockets to $2 Billion as Price Roars Back
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Gate.io harbors DOGE whales with the largest exposure in the futures market; $754.73 million worth of DOGE was committed, 32.9% of the market share. On Binance, more than 2.24 billion DOGE were registered in open interest, a figure worth $559.28 billion.

    Bybit, Bitget and OKX are 1.57 billion, 914.15 million and 347.57 million DOGE, respectively. With the level of exposure amid a bearish market outlook, there is evidence that investors are optimistic about the future of the top meme coin.

    What next for DOGE price?

    At the time of writing, the price of Dogecoin was changing hands for $0.2498, down 3.07% in 24 hours. The coin is battling to stay afloat after sharp volatility pulled it down from its 30-day high of $0.4335. Should the open interest figures gain momentum, DOGE might be forced to decouple from Bitcoin (BTC).

    Related
    Dogecoin Creator Reveals Plans for Near Future — Is He Writing DOGE Book?
    Thu, 02/06/2025 - 12:27
    Dogecoin Creator Reveals Plans for Near Future — Is He Writing DOGE Book?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Against the claims that the uptrend for Dogecoin might be over, the anticipated DOGE ETF product will likely reboot price rallies in the coming months, depending on how events shape up around the product between issuers and the U.S. SEC.

    #Dogecoin

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 8, 2025 - 14:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 8
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Feb 8, 2025 - 14:02
    $424 Million BTC in Hours: What’s Happening?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lead Seven-Party Coalition in $15 Million Donation Drive for DEXX Compensation
    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Open Interest Jumps 9.2 Billion in 24 Hours, What Next for DOGE Price?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 8
    $424 Million BTC in Hours: What’s Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD