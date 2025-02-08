Dogecoin Open Interest Jumps 9.2 Billion in 24 Hours, What Next for DOGE Price?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With the signs of recovery in the broader digital currency ecosystem, Dogecoin (DOGE) is seeing a gradual surge in its open interest data. Per data from CoinGlass, the Dogecoin open interest is paring off its losses in the past 24 hours. Now pegged at 9.16 billion DOGE in committed assets by futures traders, this metric is up 1.06% in the past four hours.

Dogecoin open interest and exchange impact

That more than $2.2 billion was committed to futures trading remains complementary to the renewed interest in Dogecoin after the epic market slowdown. The interest in top exchanges like Gate.io, Binance, Bybit, Bitget and OKX aligns with the sentiment that the DOGE breakout might be close.

Gate.io harbors DOGE whales with the largest exposure in the futures market; $754.73 million worth of DOGE was committed, 32.9% of the market share. On Binance, more than 2.24 billion DOGE were registered in open interest, a figure worth $559.28 billion.

Bybit, Bitget and OKX are 1.57 billion, 914.15 million and 347.57 million DOGE, respectively. With the level of exposure amid a bearish market outlook, there is evidence that investors are optimistic about the future of the top meme coin.

What next for DOGE price?

At the time of writing, the price of Dogecoin was changing hands for $0.2498, down 3.07% in 24 hours. The coin is battling to stay afloat after sharp volatility pulled it down from its 30-day high of $0.4335. Should the open interest figures gain momentum, DOGE might be forced to decouple from Bitcoin (BTC).