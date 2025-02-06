Dogecoin Creator Reveals Plans for Near Future - Is He Writing DOGE Book?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, who created the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer, has gained the attention of the crypto community with a recent tweet.

Advertisement

Software developer Markus revealed that he enjoys working and “building cool stuff”, however, he made a list of the things he dislikes to come across at work.

He also shared what he is working on at the moment. He did not specify whether all of those projects were his personal ones (or perhaps hobbies). However, one of them seems to be personal for sure – Dogecoin creator Billy Markus admitted he is writing a book. This statement got the DOGE community intrigued.

Advertisement

DOGE founder is working on a book

According to his tweet, Markus loves building cool stuff. However what he dislikes about his job are commuting, unproductive meetings, working on meaningless projects and low impact bugs, red tape, status reports.

When asked what he is working on how, the Dogecoin creator revealed that he is currently “making a game, making an app” and “writing a book.”

Several X users asked Markus about the book’s title and what it will be about. A DOGE enthusiast asked Markus if his book is going to be about Dogecoin – a top 10 cryptocurrency with a market cap of $38.6 million at the time of writing this article: “Maintaining a ramen diet after creating a 40b dollar meme coin?”