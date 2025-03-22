Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Dogecoin Liquidation Slows Down, Is Worst Over for DOGE?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 22/03/2025 - 12:49
    Dogecoin breakout might be close as limited liquidations recorded on-chain
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Liquidation Slows Down, Is Worst Over for DOGE?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin by market capitalization, has continued its recovery journey in the last 30 days. Within the last seven days, DOGE has found support above the $0.16 level in a slow rebound move. Despite slow progress, liquidations are visibly at a new low.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin liquidations below par

    Notably, CoinGlass data reveal DOGE recorded the lowest liquidations in months. The total liquidation stood at just over $3 million in the last 24 hours. The outlook shows long traders recorded more liquidations compared to short position traders.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Crucial Price Test: Potential Scenarios
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 15:49
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Crucial Price Test: Potential Scenarios
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In a clear liquidation imbalance, long position traders lost $3.27 million within this time frame, while those who bet short on DOGE only registered a liquidation of $517,820. These figures are notably lower than the liquidation data from previous times.

    The on-chain metric indicates that fewer traders were forced out of their positions compared to figures in the previous months. Notably, investors betting on a sharp increase in the price of DOGE were liquidated at a higher rate.

    This implies that DOGE has remained slow in its recovery journey, and not as market participants anticipated it should.

    Although DOGE has continued sideways movement, the bearish pressure will likely hinder its quick rise. This countered the bullish expectations of the DOGE traders, particularly long-positioned ones, who were left disappointed by Dogecoin’s stagnancy.

    This trim down in liquidations might suggest the worst is over for the meme coin, with a price rally imminent.

    Trading volume declines, Slowing DOGE’s market push

    Regardless, observers note that the low liquidation suggests market volatility might have cooled off compared to previous months. Some opine that the worst might have passed for DOGE, which is currently consolidating in anticipation of a rally.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Very Rare Death Cross Versus Bitcoin
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 13:18
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Very Rare Death Cross Versus Bitcoin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    CoinMarketCap data shows the DOGE price changing hands at $0.1690, a 0.87% increase in the last 24 hours.

    Although the meme coin looks set to retest the $0.17 level, trading volume has dropped by 24.87% to $648.6 million. This likely contributed to the slow rebound and its delay in flipping Cardano regarding the rankings in the market capitalization rivalry.

    #Dogecoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 22, 2025 - 12:43
    Bitcoin Index Shows Fear, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 22, 2025 - 12:30
    85% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Addresses Not Profitable – Why?
    News
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    FooDriver: Revolutionizing Shopping and Delivery with Web3 Innovation, One-Click Driver Onboarding, Lucrative Tap-to-Earn Gaming, and Growing Community
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    FooDriver: Revolutionizing Shopping and Delivery with Web3 Innovation, One-Click Driver Onboarding, Lucrative Tap-to-Earn Gaming, and Growing Community
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Liquidation Slows Down, Is Worst Over for DOGE?
    Bitcoin Index Shows Fear, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish
    85% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Addresses Not Profitable – Why?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD