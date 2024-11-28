Will Bitcoin Reach $100,000? Dogecoin Founder Shares Take

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

One of the two Dogecoin founders, Billy Markus, who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, in collaboration with Jackson Palmer, has commented on the recent Bitcoin price surge.

While responding to a comment under his tweet, Markus, who is also known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, shared whether he expects BTC to finally reach $100,000 after all.

Markus's "Bitcoin $100,000 prediction"

Commenting on the recent Bitcoin surge, when it went up from $92,956 to the $96,252 level, adding $4,609, Shibetoshi Nakamoto tweeted sarcastically: “It lives!”

Billy Markus is well known for his ironic and playful manner of posting on social media. His sarcasm increases rapidly when he starts commenting on events related to cryptocurrency trading and price action.

He has stated multiple times in his tweets that he does not believe that analysts really know why Bitcoin goes up or what pushes it down. This time, when a commentator asked Markus if he expects the world’s flagship cryptocurrency to break above $100,000, the Dogecoin co-creator published an animated GIF that stated: “This sh***t again.”

Between Monday and Tuesday this week, the largest crypto plunged from the $98,670 zone, hitting a low of $90,900. By Wednesday, Bitcoin recovered, adding 7.12% as it managed to reach $97,353. Since then, the digital gold has shed 2.37% and is currently changing hands at $95,058. Multiple traders are now locking in profits, preventing Bitcoin from reaching $100,000. Recently the founder of Capriole Investments fund referred to this level as the biggest sell wall that has ever existed.

Dogecoin founder shows support for D.O.G.E.

Three days ago, Shibetoshi Nakamoto published a tweet, in which he made his support for D.O.G.E. (the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency) clear. He tweeted: “I really hope doge is successful.” Markus shared his feeling that the U.S. economy is in trouble.

He believes that government spending should be controlled: “It’s a quite literal death loop where the only solution is hyperinflation, which would ruin us.”

“Go doge go,” Markus concluded his tweet. Elon Musk, a friend of Markus, has been appointed as one of the two bosses of the newly formed governmental organization, and he has now taken on his new duty.