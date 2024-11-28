Advertisement
AD

    Will Bitcoin Reach $100,000? Dogecoin Founder Shares Take

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Billy Markus responded on whether he expects Bitcoin to surpass $100,000
    Thu, 28/11/2024 - 11:57
    Will Bitcoin Reach $100,000? Dogecoin Founder Shares Take
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    One of the two Dogecoin founders, Billy Markus, who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, in collaboration with Jackson Palmer, has commented on the recent Bitcoin price surge.

    While responding to a comment under his tweet, Markus, who is also known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, shared whether he expects BTC to finally reach $100,000 after all.

    Markus's "Bitcoin $100,000 prediction"

    Commenting on the recent Bitcoin surge, when it went up from $92,956 to the $96,252 level, adding $4,609, Shibetoshi Nakamoto tweeted sarcastically: “It lives!”

    HOT Stories
    Will Bitcoin Reach $100,000? Dogecoin Founder Shares Take
    $3 Billion Crypto Exchange XT Allegedly Hacked, According to PeckShield
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 5,154%, Here's What's Happening
    Almost All Ripple USD Tokens Got Burned. Is Announcement Near?

    Billy Markus is well known for his ironic and playful manner of posting on social media. His sarcasm increases rapidly when he starts commenting on events related to cryptocurrency trading and price action.

    Advertisement

    He has stated multiple times in his tweets that he does not believe that analysts really know why Bitcoin goes up or what pushes it down. This time, when a commentator asked Markus if he expects the world’s flagship cryptocurrency to break above $100,000, the Dogecoin co-creator published an animated GIF that stated: “This sh***t again.”

    Between Monday and Tuesday this week, the largest crypto plunged from the $98,670 zone, hitting a low of $90,900. By Wednesday, Bitcoin recovered, adding 7.12% as it managed to reach $97,353. Since then, the digital gold has shed 2.37% and is currently changing hands at $95,058. Multiple traders are now locking in profits, preventing Bitcoin from reaching $100,000. Recently the founder of Capriole Investments fund referred to this level as the biggest sell wall that has ever existed.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Weighs In On Tornado Cash Beating US Treasury In Court
    Wed, 11/27/2024 - 11:43
    Ripple CTO Weighs In On Tornado Cash Beating US Treasury In Court
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Dogecoin founder shows support for D.O.G.E.

    Three days ago, Shibetoshi Nakamoto published a tweet, in which he made his support for D.O.G.E. (the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency) clear. He tweeted: “I really hope doge is successful.” Markus shared his feeling that the U.S. economy is in trouble.

    He believes that government spending should be controlled: “It’s a quite literal death loop where the only solution is hyperinflation, which would ruin us.”

    “Go doge go,” Markus concluded his tweet. Elon Musk, a friend of Markus, has been appointed as one of the two bosses of the newly formed governmental organization, and he has now taken on his new duty.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 28, 2024 - 12:40
    150 Billion Pepe (PEPE) Withdrawn From Binance: What's Up?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 28, 2024 - 12:35
    Charles Hoskinson Breaks Silence on Quantum Hosky
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Pool Profits: Join EMCD x Bitcoin Mining World for Insights on Maximizing Mining Earnings
    Aventus Introduces Blockchain Factory for Effortless Enterprise Blockchain Adoption
    Lightchain Protocol AI Positioned to Lead the Multi-Trillion-Dollar AI Blockchain Sector as LCAI Token Presale Goes Live
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    150 Billion Pepe (PEPE) Withdrawn From Binance: What's Up?
    Charles Hoskinson Breaks Silence on Quantum Hosky
    Shytoshi Kusama Plans to Take SHIB to Top 5: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD