    "Wen ADA?" Cardano Founder Sends Trolling Message to Gemini at TOKEN2049

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Charles Hoskinson likely trolling supporters of meme coins by asking Gemini exchange
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 12:06
    "Wen ADA?" Cardano Founder Sends Trolling Message to Gemini at TOKEN2049
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has posted a photo of himself taken at the TOKEN2049 blockchain event in Singapore.

    He was captured by a camera standing next to the stand of the Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins and holding a piece of paper, which says “Wen ADA?”

    “Wen…?” is a typical question asked by multiple community members of meme coins, such as Shiba Inu, BabyDoge, etc, when they urge major cryptocurrency trading platforms to list those cryptos. As for ADA, it is already on the Gemini’s trading lists.

    Here, however, Hoskinson just seems to be having a nice time at the large blockchain event, where aside from him there is a bunch of top speakers from the cryptocurrency and blockchain world, like Binance boss Richard Teng, founder of BitMEX Arthur Hayes, Edward Snowden, Balaji Srinivasan.

