"Wen ADA?" Cardano Founder Sends Trolling Message to Gemini at TOKEN2049

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has posted a photo of himself taken at the TOKEN2049 blockchain event in Singapore.

He was captured by a camera standing next to the stand of the Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins and holding a piece of paper, which says “Wen ADA?”

“Wen…?” is a typical question asked by multiple community members of meme coins, such as Shiba Inu, BabyDoge, etc, when they urge major cryptocurrency trading platforms to list those cryptos. As for ADA, it is already on the Gemini’s trading lists.

Here, however, Hoskinson just seems to be having a nice time at the large blockchain event, where aside from him there is a bunch of top speakers from the cryptocurrency and blockchain world, like Binance boss Richard Teng, founder of BitMEX Arthur Hayes, Edward Snowden, Balaji Srinivasan.

Vitalik Buterin raises eyebrows by singing at TOKEN2049

The crypto X has been flooded with videos of Vitalik Buterin making a presentation at the TOKEN2049 event as he began singing on stage.

Many began to criticize the Ethereum co-founder for this, saying that they expect now ETH to go down. Among them was Bitcoin maximalist and JAN3 CEO Samson Mow. He tweeted: “POV: You flew for 15 hours to Singapore and spent thousands of dollars on airfare, hotel, and conference tickets.” And also: “Tell me Ethereum is dying without telling me Ethereum is dying.”

Tell me Ethereum is dying without telling me Ethereum is dying. https://t.co/BUrkffRFrB — Samson Mow (@Excellion) September 18, 2024

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus suggested banning crypto events, commenting on a video of Vitalik singing.

Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron blockchain, was nearly the only one who supported Buterin, saying: “I'm bullish here because we know this requires a lot of courage.”

I'm bullish here because we know this requires a lot of courage. @VitalikButerin 😂 pic.twitter.com/MZ5q5k9jpx — H.E. Justin Sun🌞(hiring) (@justinsuntron) September 18, 2024

Charles Hoskinson did not take a dig at Vitalik, even though he often criticized Ethereum over specific features as opposed to similar ones implemented on Cardano.

However, what he did was send Elon Musk support over his recent announcement that his Neuralink company created the Blindsight device which allows blind people to partly recover their eyesight.

He assumed that mainstream media would begin attacking Musk over this revolutionary invention: “I can't wait to see the media hate on Elon for this one. Time Magazine: "Why being blind is better than you think!"

DOGE co-creator Markus also gave praise to Musk for this achievement of his company earlier today.