    Dogecoin Cofounder Reacts to This Vitalik Buterin Presentation

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin founder wants crypto conferences banned?
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 12:01
    
    Opinions matter in the broader digital currency ecosystem. Dogecoin (DOGE) cofounder Billy Markus shared a strong opinion about crypto conferences on X. Known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, Markus demanded that crypto conferences be banned forever.

    Vitalik Buterin inspired call

    Billy Markus is known for his comical posts, strong commentaries and a hard-to-predict personality online. The call for the crypto conference ban directly responded to Vitalik Buterin's presentation at the ongoing Token2049 Conference. 

    He shared a video of the Ethereum cofounder's music single, a potential way to communicate some concepts to the event audience. However, the musical presentation was far from perfect.

    The Dogecoin founder is well-followed in the digital currency ecosystem and a known fan of Elon Musk. As reported earlier by U.Today, Markus has commended Elon Musk and his company, Neuralink, over the landmark breakthrough of Blindsight.

    The Blindsight device has the U.S. FDA’s approval and will contribute to restoring eyesight to the blind. While this has no direct link to crypto, Elon Musk is considered a major advocate for the Dogecoin that Markus co-created.

    Dogecoin founder's digital footprint

    Billy Markus has one of the industry's most prolific digital footprints. Earlier in August, he commented on BTC's price recovery.

    Despite distancing himself from the Dogecoin project a long time ago, Shibetoshi Nakamoto recently issued a commentary, tagging two Shiba Inu dog breeds. Like many related ones from Elon Musk, this shoutout is considered a major validation for associated tokens.

    Like Billy Markus, the industry has come to recognize personalities helping to keep the broader crypto ecosystem together. Michael Saylor, Chairman of MicroStrategy, is one of such individual. Besides his firm’s consistent purchasing of Bitcoin, Saylor has evolved as the biggest advocate for the digital currency.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

