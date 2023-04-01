Billions of USD in DOGE Held by Robinhood, Quarter of Circulating Supply

Popular trading app has revealed amount of Dogecoin held on behalf of its customers

Crypto tracking service @DogeWhaleAlert has published data that reveals how much Dogecoin the prominent trading platform Robinhood holds.

According to the tweet, in Robinhood's wallets, there are currently 33,562,118,427 Dogecoin worth a whopping $2,545,216,813. This constitutes slightly over 24% of the total circulating supply of the original meme token.

The current total combined amount of #Dogecoin held by @RobinhoodApp 🪶 on behalf of its investors is:



33,562,118,427 $DOGE

$2,545,216,813 USD

Since the start of the week, the Dogecoin price demonstrated a rise of nearly 8%. However, earlier today, it declined, shedding 2.56%. As of this writing, DOGE is trading at $0.0765 on the Binance exchange.

Over the past 24 hours, whale activity on the Dogecoin network increased as the aforementioned tracker spotted several major transactions made. Two of them moved 35,000,000 DOGE and 74,326,851 DOGE between unknown addresses and top 20 wallets.

Another similar transaction carried 72,156,894 DOGE as well.

Earlier today, one of Dogecoin founders, Billy Markus, tweeted once again, to make a reminder to the DOGE community, that he does not represent Dogecoin and quit working on it nine years ago. He also shared that there is very little Dogecoin in his crypto wallets.