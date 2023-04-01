Billions of USD in DOGE Held by Robinhood, Quarter of Circulating Supply

Sat, 04/01/2023 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Popular trading app has revealed amount of Dogecoin held on behalf of its customers
Billions of USD in DOGE Held by Robinhood, Quarter of Circulating Supply
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto tracking service @DogeWhaleAlert has published data that reveals how much Dogecoin the prominent trading platform Robinhood holds.

According to the tweet, in Robinhood's wallets, there are currently 33,562,118,427 Dogecoin worth a whopping $2,545,216,813. This constitutes slightly over 24% of the total circulating supply of the original meme token.

Since the start of the week, the Dogecoin price demonstrated a rise of nearly 8%. However, earlier today, it declined, shedding 2.56%. As of this writing, DOGE is trading at $0.0765 on the Binance exchange.

Over the past 24 hours, whale activity on the Dogecoin network increased as the aforementioned tracker spotted several major transactions made. Two of them moved 35,000,000 DOGE and 74,326,851 DOGE between unknown addresses and top 20 wallets.

Another similar transaction carried 72,156,894 DOGE as well.

Related
DOGE Co-Founder Reveals How Much Dogecoin He Owns

Earlier today, one of Dogecoin founders, Billy Markus, tweeted once again, to make a reminder to the DOGE community, that he does not represent Dogecoin and quit working on it nine years ago. He also shared that there is very little Dogecoin in his crypto wallets.

#Dogecoin News #Robinhood
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image DOGE Price Analysis for April 1
04/01/2023 - 19:00
DOGE Price Analysis for April 1
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image DeFi Dev Now Leads UK CBDC, ChatGPT Chooses IOTA, EU Unbans Self-Hosted Wallets: April Fools' Day in Crypto
04/01/2023 - 17:31
DeFi Dev Now Leads UK CBDC, ChatGPT Chooses IOTA, EU Unbans Self-Hosted Wallets: April Fools' Day in Crypto
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Sam Altman's WorldCoin Unveils Tech to Prove You Are Human
04/01/2023 - 16:09
Sam Altman's WorldCoin Unveils Tech to Prove You Are Human
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov