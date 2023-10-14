Dogecoin Founder Says You Can Buy Ferrari with DOGE Now

One of the DOGE founders says that the global brand Ferrari is now sellings its luxury cars for DOGE too

Billy Markus, who co-founded the primary meme coin DOGE and launched it in 2013, has taken to the social media X app to comment on the recent news of Ferrari automobile behemoth beginning to sell cars for cryptocurrencies.

He also stated that Dogecoin fans can buy Ferrari paying in DOGE.

i guess they don’t know that all crypto people are broke pic.twitter.com/oUjDf5yU6S — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 14, 2023

You can buy Ferrari for DOGE these days

Billy Markus has shared his take on the recent move of Ferrari to begin accepting cryptocurrencies, in particular, according to Reuters, BTC, XRP and ETH, for its luxury automobiles in the US. He seems to be skeptical about the ability of average crypto holders to be able to afford a car of that high price range.

“I guess they don’t know that all crypto people are broke,” Markus commented, posting a screenshot of the Reuters article. Still, the good news here for the Dogecoin army is that Billy reckons that Ferrari will also accept DOGE for their cars since they are accepting crypto in collaboration with BitPay crypto payment gateway.

it’s using bitpay so i think you can — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 14, 2023

BitPay works with more than a dozen cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and others. BitPay collaborates with many traditional producers and vendors, allowing consumers to use crypto to buy Porshe sports cars, pay for rent of vehicles, for logistics services, mortgage and personal bank loans. The latter is possible thanks to BitPay’s partnership with Method Financial announced earlier this year.

DOGE, SHIB, BTC, XRP accepted for Taylor Swift's film

As reported by U.Today, popular singer Taylor Swift has spread the word that fans can now buy tickets to see her new Eras Tour movie with digital currencies – also thanks to BitPay. Tickets for SHIB, XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH and other currencies can be bought to watch the film in AMC chain of movie theatres.

Even without BitPay, AMC has been accepting DOGE and SHIB for a couple of years now to let customers watch movies. BitPay converts crypto, allowing its partners to receive fiat, which is still preferred by them over digital currencies.