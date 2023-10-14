Shytoshi Kusama Posts Mysterious Tweet – Here’s What Hint May Be for SHIB Army

The lead developer of Shiba Inu just may be once again hinting at the far going plans of SHIB for using AI and overall expansion of its adoption

The leader of the Shiba Inu development team, known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, has taken to the social media platform (formerly popular as Twitter) to share a cryptic message with the SHIB army.

Shytoshi Kusama posted lyrics of a song by Taylor Swift. There are two possibilities as to what this could mean. Both could be significant for the Shiba Inu community.

Here’s what message Kusama could be trying to get across

The song Shytoshi Kusama shared a piece of lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “Bad Blood”. The first possible interpretation here is that the SHIB leader is again hinting at the team’s plans to cooperate with the Bad Idea AI (BAD) team regarding certain AI initiatives related to SHIB.

Recently, Shytoshi shared an X post to say that he had had a successful meeting with some of the BAD team members, where they discussed initiatives for SHIB based on artificial intelligence.

The second interpretation of Kusama’s tweet is much less to do with technology but rather with pop culture and adoption. Earlier this week, BitPay crypto payments processor announced that thanks to a new collaboration, it will help crypto community to buy tickets to the new movie about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Tickets can be bought with SHIB, DOGE, XRP, BTC, ETH and more than a dozen of other cryptos that BitPay works with.

Lucie, an official marketing expert of the SHIB team, has posted an animated GIF featuring the “Bad Blood” song and added a $BAD hashtag to it.

Lucie warns against investing in doubtful projects

Lucie also shared substantial step-by-step guidance for newcomers who wish to invest in crypto projects. 12 instructions, which include DYOR (doing your own research), avoiding over-investing and not using money need in the short-term.

Lucie recommends allocating small amounts for investment in the beginning, diversifying one’s portfolio to reduce potential losses, using trusted crypto exchanges and wallets, keeping private keys to oneself. Separately in her guidance list stands keeping one’s expectations realistic and avoiding impulsive decisions regarding buying and selling crypto. “Be cautious of scams and do your due diligence before investing in any project,” Lucie adds.

She particularly warns against buying on a FOMO impulse (“fear of missing out”). Lucie concluded her post by saying: “member, investing in crypto can be exciting, but it's important to take your time, learn, and make thoughtful decisions to navigate the market successfully.”