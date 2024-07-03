Vitalik Buterin Admires Elon Musk's X Initiative, Here’s Musk’s Reaction

Advertisement

The Ethereum cofounder and frontman Vitalik Buterin has shared his admiration for the Community Notes feature integrated on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) by the app’s owner, Elon Musk.

The innovative tech billionaire responded to Buterin’s tweet, which triggered a heated reaction by the cryptocurrency community.

Community Notes is an initiative that fact-checks information published on the X platform, including that shared by mainstream and niche media. Community Notes activists also correct the information they believe to be wrong or fake and post links to the sources they refer to as trustworthy, or which deny the data they comment on.

Musk reacts to Vitalik Buterin's Community Notes praise

The Ethereum leader praised not only Community Notes but also prediction markets, calling them “the two flagship social epistemic technologies” of the current decade.

Buterin added that they are both “truth-seeking and democratic, built around open public participation rather than pre-selected elites.”

Elon Musk responded to that tweet, agreeing with Buterin’s appraisal of these technologies. He posted a rather concise and a laconic response, “yeah.”

Yeah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2024

A German political activist tweeted that she believes Community Notes to be "the most fair and effective form of 'fact checking' that any social media app has implemented."

The cryptocurrency community also responded to Musk’s comment on Buterin’s statement eagerly. X user “Ƀitcoin Chris” suggested rewarding Community Notes with Dogecoin.

Musk names Grok 2.0 release date

In a recent tweet, Elon Musk, who founded AI start-up xAI last year and created ChatGPT chatbot rival Grok integrated on X after that, unveiled the approximate date for when a major update – Grok 2.0. - will be released.

Musk admitted the existing problem of AI chatbots being trained on data from other LLMs (large language models) and stated that Grok 2.0, when it is released, will be “a giant improvement in this regard.” The tech billionaire said that xAI plans to roll out this major update in August this year.

Sadly quite true. It takes a lot of work to purge LLMs from the Internet training data. Grok 2, which comes out in August, will be a giant improvement in this regard. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024

Unlike ChatGPT, Grok is trained to be truth-seeking and honest when talking to users. ChatGPT is trained to be socially agreeable (“woke,” as referred to by the X owner), which Musk believes to be dangerous for humanity in the long term.