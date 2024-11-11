    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reveals 4 Key Survival Tips for Investors Right Now

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    As Dogecoin rockets to new highs, top DOGE community leader shares four essential tips to help investors navigate pump
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 9:03
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reveals 4 Key Survival Tips for Investors Right Now
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the price of Dogecoin skyrocketed last week with an 83% increase, reaching $0.282 and peaking today at $0.3034, prominent DOGE community leader Mishaboar issued a set of essential guidelines not only for newcomers but also for veterans of the crypto market.

    In his first recommendation, Mishaboar advises Dogecoin and cryptocurrency investors to only invest what they can afford to lose or keep tied up in a potentially depreciating asset. While Dogecoin is a more established meme coin than newer, highly speculative ones, it remains insufficiently chaotic in its price action, requiring careful risk adjustment.

    Related
    Dogecoin Flips XRP Amid 50% Price Surge: Details
    Sun, 11/10/2024 - 09:23
    Dogecoin Flips XRP Amid 50% Price Surge: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Might Still Crash to Zero, Top Angel Investor Claims
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Perform Biggest Price Pump? Bitcoin (BTC) Eyeing $80,000, Don't Miss Toncoin (TON) Bullish Reversal Rally
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Skyrocketing Above $80K
    Ethereum Surpasses $3,000, Three Reasons Behind Comeback

    Second, Mishaboar stresses the importance of staying away from leverage and derivatives, which he warns are unsuitable for most retail investors. The meme coin itself is already seen as a leveraged bet on Bitcoin, and using derivatives with it can lead to more substantial losses, especially on a market subject to manipulation by exchanges, market makers and cartels.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Up by 30% in 7 Days: Possible Reasons
    Sat, 11/09/2024 - 15:22
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Up by 30% in 7 Days: Possible Reasons
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    The DOGE enthusiast also warned against seeking additional returns through APY programs, suggesting that these involve unnecessary risk and may lend assets for purposes against the investor's interest.

    In a third piece of advice, Mishaboar underscored the value of self-custody for DOGE, as holding cryptocurrency on exchanges, they warn, equates to owning "i-owe-you" vehicles rather than real crypto, with assets at risk of total loss should an exchange face insolvency. 

    Related
    200 Million DOGE in 24 Hours – What's Happening?
    Sun, 11/10/2024 - 09:18
    200 Million DOGE in 24 Hours – What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Finally, Mishaboar advises against concentrating all crypto in one place. The community leader reminded holders that past industry leaders like FTX were once considered highly secure but ultimately collapsed. That is why investors are encouraged to diversify their holdings across multiple platforms and self-custodial wallets to eliminate the risk of potential account freezes and bankruptcies.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 8:12
    Giant $1.2 Billion Ethereum (ETH) Whale Selling: Crash Incoming?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 7:02
    XRP and ADA ETF Filings Predicted by Top Analyst
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank's First Launchpool, Unlocking New Market Opportunities with Cellula
    Celebrating the Success of Zircuit’s ZRC EigenLayer Fairdrop
    LBank's First Launchpool: Join Cellula (CELA) and Earn Rewards with No Staking Required!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reveals 4 Key Survival Tips for Investors Right Now
    Giant $1.2 Billion Ethereum (ETH) Whale Selling: Crash Incoming?
    XRP and ADA ETF Filings Predicted by Top Analyst
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD