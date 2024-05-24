Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin ETF? Here's What DOGE Creator Really Thinks

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus has expressed his views on speculation surrounding potential Dogecoin ETF
    Fri, 24/05/2024 - 10:58
    Dogecoin ETF? Here's What DOGE Creator Really Thinks
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Billy Markus, one of the Dogecoin (DOGE) founders, recently addressed the speculation about the SEC possibly approving a Dogecoin ETF. This speculation has grown following the approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, leading many to ponder which cryptocurrency might be next.

    Advertisement

    Markus seems to downplay these rumors, suggesting they are not particularly likely to him. Although DOGE began as a meme coin, it has achieved widespread acceptance over the past decade. Numerous businesses now accept it as a payment method, maintaining its market presence.

    Related
    Fri, 05/24/2024 - 08:41
    Kabosu, Face of Dogecoin (DOGE) Meme, Passes Away
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin ETF? Here's What DOGE Creator Really Thinks
    Dogecoin ETF? Here's What DOGE Creator Really Thinks
    Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    Kabosu, Face of Dogecoin (DOGE) Meme, Passes Away
    3 Reasons Why Ethereum Is Not Going to Moon After ETF Approval

    Dogecoin’s classification as a nonsecurity positions it well for an ETF. Earlier this year, the CFTC gave the green light to Coinbase futures on Dogecoin. This regulatory nod is seen as a pivotal move that could facilitate more traditional financial institutions' engagement with DOGE.

    Presently, Dogecoin ranks as  the largest meme cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $22.88 billion and a daily trading volume of $3 billion. The coin is currently valued at $0.158, significantly lower than its peak of $0.74 in May 2021.

    Related
    Thu, 05/23/2024 - 20:14
    Coinbase Loses Dogecoin-Related Supreme Court Case: Details
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The concept of a Dogecoin ETF offers both potential benefits and concerns. On one side, it could lead to increased institutional involvement and market validation. On the other side, it raises issues about the increasing influence of entities from traditional finance on the cryptocurrencies.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin #Dogecoin co-founder
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Lost Critical Price Level
    2024/05/24 10:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Lost Critical Price Level
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    2024/05/24 10:53
    Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Torches 12 Million Tokens Amid 867% Burn Rate Jump
    2024/05/24 10:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Torches 12 Million Tokens Amid 867% Burn Rate Jump
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Institutional Adoption of Cryptocurrency on the Rise
    Discover the LCR (Lucre Way) Listing on XT
    Orderly Network Expands to Polygon PoS, Bringing Advanced Perpetuals Trading to Quickswap
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin ETF? Here's What DOGE Creator Really Thinks
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Lost Critical Price Level
    Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD