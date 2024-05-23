Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Loses Dogecoin-Related Supreme Court Case: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    It is up to the court to decide which contract should apply in arbitration, according to the ruling
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 20:14
    Coinbase Loses Dogecoin-Related Supreme Court Case: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase, the leading US exchange, has suffered a defeat in the Supreme Court, losing its arbitration dispute that revolves around a Dogecoin sweepstakes. 

    Advertisement

    Users accused the trading platform of false advertising, claiming that they were duped into shelling out $100 for the sweepstakes. 

    "What a week. Some you win. Some you lose. We are grateful for having had the opportunity to present our case to the Court and appreciate the Court's consideration of this matter," Coinbase's top lawyer Paul Grewal said on the X social media. 

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase Loses Dogecoin-Related Supreme Court Case: Details
    Coinbase Loses Dogecoin-Related Supreme Court Case: Details
    XRP Skyrockets 60% in Volume as XRP Price Outperforms Bitcoin
    Grayscale Launches Two New Crypto Trusts
    Just In: Coinbase Now Allows XRP Trading in New York

    The exchange wanted to compel arbitration since it is much easier for businesses to resolve the matter without going through court litigation. 

    Coinbase users agreed that disputes should be resolved through arbitration. However, the Dogecoin sweepstakes case caused a legal headache for Coinbase since a separate agreement stipulated that any disputes related to this specific contest should be resolved in a California courtroom. The user agreement’s arbitration provision contradicted the forum selection clause for the contest. 

    Related
    Thu, 05/23/2024 - 18:23
    Perpetual Futures for Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Other Meme Coins Added by Coinbase
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The US of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled against Coinbase, affirming a decision that was made by a federal judge in California before that. 

    The Supreme Court agreed to hear the dispute back in November after Coinbase moved to appeal a ruling by a lower court. 

    Related
    Thu, 05/23/2024 - 13:49
    Just In: Coinbase Now Allows XRP Trading in New York
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    While the justices did not explicitly side with the 9th Circuit, they unanimously ruled that Coinbase was in the wrong. 

    The Supreme Court rejected Coinbase's claim that not allowing it to force arbitration would cause chaos. 

     

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Perpetual Futures for Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Other Meme Coins Added by Coinbase
    2024/05/23 20:23
    Perpetual Futures for Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Other Meme Coins Added by Coinbase
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image XRP Skyrockets 60% in Volume as XRP Price Outperforms Bitcoin
    2024/05/23 20:23
    XRP Skyrockets 60% in Volume as XRP Price Outperforms Bitcoin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for May 23
    2024/05/23 20:23
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for May 23
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui and Mesh Combine Forces to Bring Simplified Transactions Across the Sui Ecosystem
    Mirada AI Sets Stage for Decentralized AI Revolution with Upcoming IDO
    Carbon Browser Launches, Pioneering the Future of Web Browsing with Unmatched Speed and Privacy
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase Loses Dogecoin-Related Supreme Court Case: Details
    Perpetual Futures for Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Other Meme Coins Added by Coinbase
    XRP Skyrockets 60% in Volume as XRP Price Outperforms Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD