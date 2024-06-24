Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 186% in Crucial Metric: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Price of Dogecoin may get some relief after surge in trading volume
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 12:06
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 186% in Crucial Metric: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) is offering its holders a ray of hope amid a very bleak outlook on the broader crypto market. The overall meme coin sector is currently looking more bearish compared to others. CoinMarketCap reveals that the total market cap of this sector has plummeted 7.5% in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Although the bears seem to be in control of the market, DOGE has still managed to break the shackles, at least in one crucial metric. Per CoinGlass data, the trading volume of Dogecoin has surged 186.54% today. This surge takes the volume to a whopping total of $1.37 billion.

    The skyrocketing trading volume is a crucial indicator for Dogecoin’s future. It is showing us that traders have not given up on the leading meme coin. Although the DOGE price is currently presenting a bearish picture, crypto traders seem to be buying on the lows. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Ten-Year Prediction: Michael Saylor Hints at Price Boom Ahead
    Bitcoin Ten-Year Prediction: Michael Saylor Hints at Price Boom Ahead
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can Easily Hit $72,500, Here's Why
    More Than 140,000 BTC From Mt.Gox Hack to Be Repaid: Market Effect
    Everything to Know About Shiba Inu (SHIB) This Week

    Their rising interest in Dogecoin can inject bullish momentum into its price over the long term. Meme coins rely greatly on community support, so it is likely that this latest push from the traders can help DOGE to start a price rebound from the current levels.

    Dogecoin price scenario

    As of press time, DOGE is trading at $0.1175. Notably, the price is down 6.18% in the last 24 hours and down 25.48% in the past month. This shows the struggles of the meme coin in the recent past as it has failed to gain any momentum.

    Technical indicators paint a more bearish outlook for the coin. TradingView data shows that Dogecoin is trading below its major moving averages. However, there is one minor positive sign for DOGE, as its RSI is at 28.15.

    This indicates that the coin is in an oversold market situation, and we may see a price jump in the short term. Taking the rise in trading volume into consideration, it appears that Dogecoin may get some momentum from here.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Advertisement
    related image Bitcoin Ten-Year Prediction: Michael Saylor Hints at Price Boom Ahead
    Jun 24, 2024 - 12:00
    Bitcoin Ten-Year Prediction: Michael Saylor Hints at Price Boom Ahead
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 25 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, Is Market Bottom In?
    Jun 24, 2024 - 12:00
    25 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, Is Market Bottom In?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Millions of XRP Exit Binance as Whales Show New Wave of Rising
    Jun 24, 2024 - 12:00
    Millions of XRP Exit Binance as Whales Show New Wave of Rising
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Indonesia DIGITAL FINANCEFRONTIER: FINTECH UNLEASHED
    Zoomex Unveils Revolutionary Whale Affiliate Program: Setting a New Standard in Crypto Affiliate Opportunities
    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 186% in Crucial Metric: Details
    Bitcoin Ten-Year Prediction: Michael Saylor Hints at Price Boom Ahead
    25 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, Is Market Bottom In?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD