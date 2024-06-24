Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Executive Issues Unexpected Solana Warning

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Important warning issued by SHIB executive to Solana (SOL) community
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 9:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) marketing executive LucieShib has issued a major warning to members of the Solana (SOL) community amid growing scam activities.

    Beware of celebrity scammers

    While Lucie is known to watch over members of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, this latest warning is targeted at SOL holders, especially those with a high affinity for airdrops. The SHIB executive said most of the celebrity's accounts that are posting Solana addresses are likely hacked.

    In the recent airdrop practice, celebrities generally drop their addresses, community members send some funds and the listed addresses receive an airdrop. Over the past week, many social media accounts of top celebrities were exploited. 

    The X account of 50 Cent was one of the profiles exploited. It was used to defraud investors of about $300 million. The American rap star denied his involvement in the activities on his X account in a post shared on his Instagram page.

    Besides 50 Cent, many other celebrities have faced similar exploits in the past. This has forced crypto personalities like Lucie to increase awareness within their respective communities.

    Lucie advised the community how to avoid getting scammed. This call is gaining immense accolades given that it was an unexpected gesture toward members of a different community entirely.

    Unending crypto scams

    Despite the numerous sensitization opportunities, the desire to make quick cash has always stirred crypto enthusiasts to fall victim to several crypto scams.

    While many of these exploits are born out of greed, some are disguised with deepfake videos that come off as very real. The XRP ecosystem and Ripple executives have been the primary victims of these deepfake videos.

    Ripple executives, including the CEO and CTO, have occasionally issued caution to their communities to beware of such videos. With the crypto scam trend not subsiding, investors are advised to only trust announcements from the official social media accounts of their respective projects.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

